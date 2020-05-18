Local food programs receive $70K from Resiliency Fund

By Sarah McPherson
Monday, May 18, 2020 12:00 pm · 0 Comments
The Foundation, with support from our Family Physician pledge, as well as support from the Rotherglen Children’s REACH Foundation, are pleased to announce additional funding of $70,000 that will go to local food programs.
Throughout this state of emergency, food and its provision have been a critical service that have helped so many families locally. Today the Foundation’s Resiliency Fund is providing new funding to organizations which are addressing unique challenges including; isolation, food for specific vulnerable populations, access to culturally appropriate food, and barriers to service disruptions for summer time food programs.
Our Fundholders have further amplified support for food security needs, and are providing additional resources. Our thanks to these and many other Fundholders for their leadership.
The Resiliency Fund was established in early April 2020 in response to local needs during the
state of emergency. The Fund supports charitable organizations and, in turn, our community’s
most vulnerable, with access to resources and support they need in these uncertain times. The
Resiliency Fund has granted over $625,000 to support the work of our frontline charities – our
heroes.
The state of emergency will continue for much longer and support is needed more broadly. We recognize that the needs of our vulnerable will continue, and as operations begin again, new issues and challenges will emerge. We recognize there will be continued need to support our charitable organizations for a longer duration.
Please consider making a donation – all contributions will help fill the gap.
Donate here to the Oakville Resiliency Fund
