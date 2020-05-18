Local food programs receive $70K from Resiliency Fund

Sarah is a veteran communications, fundraising and marketing professional with over 20 years’ experience working in the corporate and not-for-profit industry. Sarah has helped lead organizations through branding campaigns, fundraising events and annual campaigns, along with community-at-large special events. She is the Director of Communication and Development for the Oakville Community Foundation.

The Foundation, with support from our Family Physician pledge, as well as support from the Rotherglen Children’s REACH Foundation, are pleased to announce additional funding of $70,000 that will go to local food programs.

Throughout this state of emergency, food and its provision have been a critical service that have helped so many families locally. Today the Foundation’s Resiliency Fund is providing new funding to organizations which are addressing unique challenges including; isolation, food for specific vulnerable populations, access to culturally appropriate food, and barriers to service disruptions for summer time food programs.

Food for Thought and Food for Life – $20,000 – funding will help support their weekly summer food box program, serving 300 Oakville families. Food For Thought has traditionally been an in-school food program and Food for Life is assisting in this effort.

and – $20,000 – funding will help support their weekly summer food box program, serving 300 Oakville families. has traditionally been an in-school food program and is assisting in this effort. Front Line Outreach – $10,000 – funding will support their distribution needs to 6 specific communities serving a specific vulnerable population – single mothers

– $10,000 – funding will support their distribution needs to 6 specific communities serving a specific vulnerable population – single mothers Food for Life – $10,000 – will help provide Halal foods which is in high demand

Our Fundholders have further amplified support for food security needs, and are providing additional resources. Our thanks to these and many other Fundholders for their leadership.

The Rotherglen Children’s REACH Foundation is providing $20,000 to Food for Life.

The Charles and Jane Kucey Foundation Fund and The Frank and Azniv Lochan Family

Foundation provided $10,000 to Oakville Fare Share Food Bank.

The Resiliency Fund was established in early April 2020 in response to local needs during the

state of emergency. The Fund supports charitable organizations and, in turn, our community’s

most vulnerable, with access to resources and support they need in these uncertain times. The

Resiliency Fund has granted over $625,000 to support the work of our frontline charities – our

heroes.

How Can You Help?

The state of emergency will continue for much longer and support is needed more broadly. We recognize that the needs of our vulnerable will continue, and as operations begin again, new issues and challenges will emerge. We recognize there will be continued need to support our charitable organizations for a longer duration.

Please consider making a donation – all contributions will help fill the gap.

Donate here to the Oakville Resiliency Fund

