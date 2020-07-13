Local mosque volunteers make over 1,000 masks for Toronto hospital

Members of the Salam Neighbour team donating masks on June 30. The team made over 1,000 masks for community members and patients at Michael Garron Hospital. (Instagram/Salam Neighbour)

Mariam Nouser is a second-year journalism student at Ryerson University with a keen interest in community affairs, politics and investigative journalism. Prior to starting at the School of Journalism, Mariam was studying Industrial Engineering at Ryerson University. Some of Mariam's work can be found in The Eyeopener, Ryerson Folio and RUtvNews.

Advertisement

An Oakville, Ontario mosque has made and distributed over 1,000 masks to a Toronto hospital and its surrounding neighbourhood as a way to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oakville Dar Foundation’s charity initiative called Salam Neighbour organized the creation of over 1,000 masks that were donated to Michael Garron Hospital in late June.

The idea came up in a team meeting in April as the volunteers saw a need for masks in hospitals as cases continued to climb in the Greater Toronto Area.

A member of Salam Neighbour, Mohammad Amin, found that Michael Garron Hospital in East York, Ontario was in dire need of masks not just for their patients but other community members.

Amin said that Michael Garron Hospital was one of the few hospitals that would accept mask donations while others preferred monetary donations to buy the masks. The Toronto hospital also provided guidelines on how to create the masks.

Fellow team member Rahma Hashem said that having guidance from the hospital on how to make the masks helped. As one of the lead organizers, she decided to record a how-to video in order to safely teach the volunteers how to create the masks.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the Salam Neighbour team and over 20 volunteers sewed the masks in their homes.

Amin’s wife and fellow organizer, Maryam Albaz, said that making the masks during Ramadan was something dear to them.

“Volunteers, who mainly consisted of wives and mothers, fasted, cooked, observed the month while sewing over 50 masks during the holy month,” said Albaz.

After the month of fasting ended in late May, the masks were collected, counted and checked for quality.

In addition to the masks, the charity team drafted a letter of appreciation for the front-line workers at Michael Garron Hospital. It was delivered in a frame along with the masks.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Covid 19, Dar Foundation, Face Masks