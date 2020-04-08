Local Personal Protective Equipment Supply Status

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Advertisement

The declared outbreaks in two Regional long-term care homes this weekend has resulted in a greater need for Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”), including masks, gloves, face shields and gowns. PPE supplies are increasingly difficult to acquire and as such, the Region has submitted a request to the Ministry for emergency supplies, particularly masks, in accordance with the process established by the Province.

The supply of PPE continues to be a very significant concern.

If you are able to donate PPE, please email OakvilleCommunityDrive@gmail.com

Caring for our Community Frontline Workers Fund

Whether you are a life-long resident of Oakville or new to our community, all of us share a deep appreciation for the courageous and dedicated frontline workers at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. While we stay at home, they bravely leave their families to care for critically ill patients during this pandemic.

Let us show our appreciation to our community hospital and its physicians and staff however we can. We see first-hand the exceptional care they provide every day. As they manage through the additional challenge presented by COVID-19, we know our demonstration of support will make a difference.

To meet their critical needs now, the hospital foundation has established the Caring for our Community Frontline Workers Fund. Your support will help our Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital health care providers who are working around the clock each day for you and your loved ones. Your donations will help fund the resources they need including essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and life-saving equipment for patients. They have always taken care of us. It’s our turn to take care of them.

All donations will be matched by a family.

Visit oakvillehospitalfoundation.com to make a sure online donation or contact Suzanne Hallsworth at shallsworth@haltonhealthcare.com

Canadian PPE Procurement Status

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canada received eight million surgical masks from China on Monday, and orders made directly by Nova Scotia and Quebec were on board.

She says Canada expects more deliveries from China in the days to come.

She says Canada has sourced more than 230 million surgical masks, and over 60 million have been delivered to date.

Canada has also ordered 113,000 litres of hand sanitizer, most of which is expected to be delivered this month.

Roughly 20,000 litres of hand sanitizer have been received in the last 24 hours and officials are expecting another 20,000 litres this week.

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

face shields, gloves, gowns, Masks, Mayor Rob Burton, Oakville Hospital Foundation, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, OTMH COVID-19 Response Fund, Personal Protect Equipment, PPE