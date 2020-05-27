Long-term care facilities report is devastating

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

May 26th biggest news comes from Ontario’s long-term care facilities, which have been exposed, thanks to a report from the Canadian military, for their lack of care.

Hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces have been helping at some of the province’s hardest-hit long-term care facilities for weeks, with more than two-dozen contracting coronavirus during their service, before today’s report was released.

The details are horrific. Doug Ford says it’s the most difficult thing he’s had to read as the Premier and Justin Trudeau says the report left him saddened and infuriated.

At one home, the military reported “significant” fecal contamination in resident rooms, cockroach infestations, residents not being bathed for weeks, and some crying out for help for more than two hours.

Residents at another home were bed-bound for weeks, with a “significant” number having pressure ulcers. Due to severe staffing issues, “most” residents were not receiving three meals a day, the report alleges.

Premier Doug Ford said police will be asked to look at coroner’s reports on nursing home deaths in case criminal charges are warranted.

No doubt thousands of families will now be even more concerned about the care of their loved ones as a result of the report that is indeed a wake-up call for how we care for our elderly and most vulnerable citizens.

