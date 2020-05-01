Man Barricaded in Bronte Home was safely apprehended

Ryan Anderson is a Constable with the Halton Regional Police Services. He is the media relations officer.

At approximately 12:45 pm on Friday May 1, 2020 the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding a male barricaded in a home, possibly with weapons, on Honeyvale Road (Major intersection: Mississauga Street & Rebecca Street) in Oakville.

The call originated from someone concerned about social media posts they had seen online.

Frontline officers, TAC, K9, and negotiators were deployed to the scene with the goal of bringing this to a safe conclusion.

The individual remains barricaded in a residence, possibly with firearms. We continue to work towards a safe resolution of this situation and ask area residents to continue to shelter in place. ^jh — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) May 1, 2020

Roads were closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the immediate area and adjacent homeowners were instructed by officers to shelter in place in their basements until the situation was resolved.

During negotiations, a second party (female) exited the home unharmed and negotiations continued unsuccessfully with the male party.

Officers then received information that escalated our concern for the male, and entry was made into the home at which time the male was apprehended. He was taken to hospital for assessment.

There is no ongoing related threat to public safety.

Thank you to area residents for their patience as we worked to resolve this situation safely.

