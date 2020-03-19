Man treated at OTMH dies of COVID-19

Advertisement

Halton Region Public Health has been notified of a death related to COVID-19. The individual, a man in his 50s, is the second known death in Ontario related to COVID-19. The man had an underlying health condition and was being treated at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Milton District Hospital.

“This is the tragic proof that we need to work together as a community to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by practicing social distancing and taking action to protect yourself and those around you,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, Halton Region’s Medical Officer of Health. “This is a larger community issue and I know that everyone joins me in extending their deepest condolences to his family at this time.”

“Halton Healthcare extends our sincere condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” said Dr. Neil Rau, Medical Director, Infection Prevention and Control, Halton Healthcare. “We want to reassure our communities that all of our infection, prevention and control policies and procedures were followed during this patient’s stay, consistent with the clinical presentation.”

Halton Region Public Health urges residents to take every precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help protect the health of the community, especially those most at risk. The best way to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 is to practice social distancing and:

stay home when ill;

cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve;

wash hands with soap and water or with alcohol-based hand rub;

clean and disinfect objects and surfaces;

do your best to keep at least two metres away from others; and

if you are able, avoid all non-essential activity recommended and declared by the province.

Halton Region Public Health continues to focus on those most at risk of COVID-19. Our current priority is to hear from these groups only:

health care providers seeking or reporting information;

those living or working in a healthcare setting or institution and experiencing symptoms of COVID-19; or

those who have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

If you have severe symptoms, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by regularly reviewing credible sources of information. To get the latest information on cases in Ontario and to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19, please visit ontario.ca/coronavirus. For more information on COVID-19 including confirmed cases in Halton, symptoms, risks and when to contact Halton Region Public Health, please visit halton.ca/COVID19.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

COVID-19 Death, Halton Healthcare, Halton Region Health Department, March 19 2020, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, OTMH