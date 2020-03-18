March 17th – Statement by Mayor Burton

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Advertisement

The Province’s declaration of a State of Emergency this morning (March 17 2020) will benefit us all with its requirements to close public gathering spaces, with the exception of retail outlets. We are in sync with the Province. In fact, we had already closed Oakville public facilities and libraries. We have a Town emergency plan in place and we have been following it since the crisis began.

The Town of Oakville staff and Council and I remain dedicated to the health and wellbeing of our community and will do all we can within our municipal power to keep our community safe. We are working in closest contact with Halton Regional public health officials to ensure we take the best course of action.

We encourage residents to follow the recommendations from the Regional, Provincial, and Federal Governments’ public health authorities to practice social distancing and to help, safely, the vulnerable in our community.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, March 17 2020, Mayor Rob Burton, State of Emergency, Town of Oakville