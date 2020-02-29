March 1st Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville for Sunday, March 1st? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

According to the weather forecasts we are in for a gorgeous Sunday with lots of sunshine and temperatures above the freezing mark during the day.

Have fun planing your day!

Oakville Events: March 1st

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Mainly sunny with a high of plus 2.

Night-time: Overcast with a low of plus 2.

Wind speed: 10 to 30 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 30 to 40 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Maple Sugar Festival: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 9:30 am - 3:00 pm



Taste of Oakville 2020: Downtown Oakville : 11:00 am - 9:00 pm



Friends of the Public Library Book Sale: Oakville Public Library, Central Branch: 1:00 pm - 4:30 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in for Sunday, March 1st. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

March 1 2020