March 2020 performances at the Oakville Centre

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Oakville Centre’s March 2020 performances provides a range of musical experiences from classical violinist, Miri Ben-Ari to Gord Sinclair from the Tragically Hip. You’ll be wowed by Shaista’s The Archivist a comic documentary with audience participation, and children will be enthralled by the vaudevillian inspired Jamie Adkins.

Professional entertainment is at your door step. Have some fun.

March 2020 performances

Footloose the Musical

Category: Musical

Performances at 8:00 PM from Wednesday, March 4th to Saturday, March 7th and a 2:00 PM matinee on Sunday, March 8th

The Oakville Players presents the explosive movie musical Footloose with exhilarating results.

When Ren and his mother move to a small farming town, Ren is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. What he isn’t prepared for are the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing.

The heartfelt story that emerges is of a father longing for the son he lost and of a young man aching for the father who walked out on him. The 40 songs featured are Oscar and Tony-nominated.

$35 Regular Seating

We’ve Got Each Other – Starring Paul O’Donnell

Category: Musical

Performance on Friday, March 6th at 8:00 PM

The almost entirely imagined Bon Jovi musical. With the modern jukebox musical comes: a multitalented cast, orchestra, opulent sets, decadent costumes, extravagant routines, dramatic key changes and the odd hydraulic lift or two.

We’ve Got Each Other has none of these things (they cost lots of money), but Paul tries to create this all-singing, all-dancing spectacle using the powers of your imagination. Through entertaining descriptions of the show as it unfolds and 180+ lighting cues, Paul invites the audience to fill in the gaps imagining the breath-taking tragic love story of Tommy and Gina.

$44 Regular Seating

Okan

Category: Global Music

Performs on Saturday, March 7th at 8:00 PM

Taking its name from the word for heart or soul in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria, OKAN fuses Afro-Cuban and other global rhythms with jazz, folk and classical forms. Co-leaders, composers and multi instrumentalists Elizabeth Rodriguez and Magdelys Savigne bring a fresh perspective to Latin and world jazz fusion through their powerful vocals, incredible musicianship and potent lyrical content.

$44 Regular Seating

The Trews with Gord Sinclair

Category: Rock Music

Performance on Wednesday, March 11th at 8:00 PM

The Trews have countless radio hits, ecstatic fans from Dublin to Des Moines plus multiple EPs, and a pair of live albums and a retrospective. In a performance part acoustic, part electric, The Trews showcase how great their songs can sound no matter how they are played. Gord Sinclair will be the opening act!

Gord Sinclair is famously known as the bass player and backup vocals of the Legendary Canadian Band The Tragically Hip, starting in 1984 until 2017. He is an award-winning musician winning Canadian Screen Award for Best Entertainment Special and Canadian Screen Award for Best Performance. He has a new album “Taxi Dancers” coming out on February 28, 2020, and it is his first solo album from a member of The Tragically Hip since the passing of Gord Downie. The album deals with the concept of close friends and family passing away and coming to terms with it.

Join us for a rocking great time with The Trews!

$70 Regular Seating

The Archivist

Category: Comic Documentary

Performances at 8:00 PM on Friday, March 13th and Saturday, March 14th

To mark her position and her eventual disappearance, Shaista creates a live archive of found objects, music, photos and film to boldly question who has the right to document a history of war. In this compelling and hilarious documentary performance, Latif invites the audience to name what is at the risk of being erased and forgotten.

Shaista Latif would like to continue the conversation, by inviting responses and reviews from audience members of colour. Complimentary tickets are available, if you are interested in participating in this initiative. Please visit Why Not Theatre to learn more.

“Bold, funny, and inspiring… her delivery and stage presence feels fun and captivating. NNNN”

– NOW Magazine (Jordan Bimm)

$20 Regular Seating

Masters of Illusion

Category: Magic/Illusion

Performance on Friday, March 13th at 8:00 PM

Starring the world’s greatest award-winning magicians, this 21st century magic show is unlike anything you have ever seen! Watch closely as you experience things that just can’t be done…or can they? You will be on the edge of your seat from the jaw-dropping grand illusions, while laughing out loud at the hysterical comedy magic, as performers from around the world create magic, in front of your eyes.

Magicians:

$75 Regular Seating

Miri Ben-Ari

Category: Music – Violin

Performs on Saturday, March 14th at 8:00 PM

Grammy Award-winning violinist, producer, humanitarian Miri Ben-Ari has created her own unique sound: a revolutionary fusion of classical, soul and dance music. A classically trained violinist, who once studied under the late classical master Isaac Stern, this Israeli artist and music producer has helped sell millions of records by collaborating with other celebrated Grammy award-winning artists, including Kanye West, Jay Z, Wyclef Jean, and Alicia Keys, to name just a few.

$55 Regular Seating

Jamie Adkins: Circus Incognitus

Category: Children’s Comedic Circus

Performances on Friday, March 20 at 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM

Jamie Adkins is a performer in the vaudeville tradition of Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. With no hi-tech distractions, his irresistible character heroically battles with the everyday objects of life, permanently on the verge of disaster… moving but hilarious. He treats the audience as a partner and as a result, the show is fresh and keeps everyone enthralled and on the edge of their seats.

Recommended for ages 6 and up.

Purchase 3 or more shows $20 | $25 Regular Seating

The Next Generation Leahy

Category: Music and Dance

Performance on Sunday, March 29th at 3:00 PM

The deep-rooted music these seasoned professionals bring to audiences belies their young ages. The Next Generation Leahy play the music of their Irish heritage, but they are not tethered by it: the Leahy children bring centuries-old music into the modern era for a new audience. This rare talent is an inspiration to young and old alike, showing just what young people are capable of.

$55 Regular Seating

Ticket Information

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts Box Office hours are from Monday to Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on Saturday from 1:00 PM to the beginning of a performance. Don’t miss out on the March 2020 performances.

Tickets are also available online.

