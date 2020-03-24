March 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

March 24th COVID-19 Update Oakville Ontario

By

Tuesday, March 24, 2020

March 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville
This is the March 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

March 24th COVID-19 Update

Town of Oakville

Halton

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by two. Cases 13 and 14 are the first two people who have contracted the virus through close contact with a person who already was diagnosed with COVID-19. There is one active case in Georgetown where the transmission is unknown.

CaseAgeGenderTransmissionStatus
1430’sFemaleClose ContactSelf-Isolating
1350’sFemaleClose ContactSelf-Isolating
1050’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
650’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
550’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
240’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating

Province

  • Order to halt non-essential business goes into effect at midnight
  • There are a total of 588 confirmed cases.

 

