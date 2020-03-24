Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the March 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

Declares a state of emergency

Public Parks and Washrooms are closed

Trails remain open as long as social distancing is practiced

There are 14 COVID-19 confirmed cases

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by two. Cases 13 and 14 are the first two people who have contracted the virus through close contact with a person who already was diagnosed with COVID-19. There is one active case in Georgetown where the transmission is unknown.

Case Age Gender Transmission Status 14 30’s Female Close Contact Self-Isolating 13 50’s Female Close Contact Self-Isolating 10 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 6 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 5 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 2 40’s Female Travel Self-Isolating

Order to halt non-essential business goes into effect at midnight

There are a total of 588 confirmed cases.

