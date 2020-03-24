By Nolan A Machan
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 5:59 pm · 0 Comments
This is the March 24th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by two. Cases 13 and 14 are the first two people who have contracted the virus through close contact with a person who already was diagnosed with COVID-19. There is one active case in Georgetown where the transmission is unknown.
|Case
|Age
|Gender
|Transmission
|Status
|14
|30’s
|Female
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|13
|50’s
|Female
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|10
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|6
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|5
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|2
|40’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
Confirmed Cases of COVID-19, coronavirus, Government Policy, Halton Region, Halton Region Health Department, State of Emergency, Town of Oakville