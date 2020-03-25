Advertisement

This is the March 25th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

Public Parks and Washrooms are closed

Public is reminded that Playground Equipment is not sanitized and should not be used.

Trails remain open as long as social distancing is practiced

Halton Regional Police Services put out a notification of their authorization to enforce the non-essential business closing order.

There are 18 COVID-19 confirmed cases

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by four.

Case 15: a woman in her 70’s is the first person to be hospitalized.

Case Age Gender Transmission Status 18 60’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 17 30’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 16 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 15 70’s Female Travel Hospitalized 14 30’s Female Close Contact Self-Isolating 13 50’s Female Close Contact Self-Isolating 10 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 6 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 5 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 2 40’s Female Travel Self-Isolating

Order for Non-essential business to stop operating goes went into effect today.

There are a total of 667 confirmed cases as of 5:30 PM.

