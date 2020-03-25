By Nolan Machan
Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:21 pm · 0 Comments
This is the March 25th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by four.
Case 15: a woman in her 70’s is the first person to be hospitalized.
|Case
|Age
|Gender
|Transmission
|Status
|18
|60’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|17
|30’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|16
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|15
|70’s
|Female
|Travel
|Hospitalized
|14
|30’s
|Female
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|13
|50’s
|Female
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|10
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|6
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|5
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|2
|40’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
Covid 19, COVID-19 Status Update, March 25 2020, Region of Halton, Town of Oakville