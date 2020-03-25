March 25th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

March 24th COVID-19 Update Oakville Ontario

By

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 6:21 pm  ·  0 Comments

March 25th COVID-19 Update for Oakville
Advertisement

This is the March 25th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

March 24th COVID-19 Update

Town of Oakville

  • Public Parks and Washrooms are closed
  • Public is reminded that Playground Equipment is not sanitized and should not be used.
  • Trails remain open as long as social distancing is practiced

Halton

  • Halton Regional Police Services put out a notification of their authorization to enforce the non-essential business closing order.
  • There are 18 COVID-19 confirmed cases

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by four.

Case 15: a woman in her 70’s is the first person to be hospitalized.

CaseAgeGenderTransmissionStatus
1860’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
1730’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
1650’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
1570’sFemaleTravelHospitalized
1430’sFemaleClose ContactSelf-Isolating
1350’sFemaleClose ContactSelf-Isolating
1050’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
650’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
550’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating
240’sFemaleTravelSelf-Isolating

Province

  • Order for Non-essential business to stop operating goes went into effect today.
  • There are a total of 667 confirmed cases as of 5:30 PM.

 

Keep up-to-date on important local news. Get Oakville News delivered FREE to your inbox, subscribe HERE!

Tags:

, , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed