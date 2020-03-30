Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the March 30th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.

March 30th COVID-19 Update

Public Parks and Washrooms, Leash Free Dog Parks, and courts are closed

Public is reminded that Playground Equipment is not sanitized and should not be used.

Trails remain open as long as social distancing is practiced

Spring Recreation Programs may be altered however it is recommended that people do not withdraw at this time

Employment – only critical roles are being filled, and those who have been selected for an interview will be notified. All other hiring is on hold.

Halton Regional Police Services will be responsible for enforcing both the order to close non-essential businesses as well as enforce the quarantine act.

There are 36 COVID-19 confirmed cases

All visits to patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital have been suspended – there are special exceptions please click here for complete details.

Hospital volunteer activities have been suspended except in certain areas of the hospital.

COVID Assessment centres can only be accessed by appointment – please call 905-203-7963 if you suffering from symptoms and you’ll be prompted to dail 1 to make an appointment

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital parking restricted to Emergency Parking off Dundas Street, and Level 1 of the Parking Garage if you are coming to the hospital for another reason including mothers in labour.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by four over the weekend and two today.

Case 27: a woman in her 20 is the second person now in hospital, and the 70 year-old woman remains in hospital.

Case 21: a man in his 50’s did contract COVID, self-isolated and is now cleared. This is the first case in Oakville where an individual has had contracted the virus, gone through it and is now healthy.

The additional 2 Oakville cases are not listed as Halton Health Department has changed how it provides information.

Case Age Gender Transmission Status 27 20’s Female Travel Hospitalized 21 60’s Male Travel Resolved 20 50’s Male Close Contact Self-Isolating 19 20’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 18 60’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 17 30’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 16 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 15 70’s Female Travel Hospitalized 14 30’s Female Close Contact Self-Isolating 13 50’s Female Close Contact Self-Isolating 10 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 6 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 5 50’s Female Travel Self-Isolating 2 40’s Female Travel Self-Isolating

People are now restricted to not interact with more than 5 individuals at one time. This does not include families who reside in the same home. Funerals may have up to but not exceed 10 people.

All people over the age of 70 asked to self-isolate

Price Gouging for essential items has been banned by the province which includes very stiff penalties. Online reporting of such behaviour is available.

1,706 confirmed cases

431 resolved cases

23 deceased

48,461 tests have been performed.

