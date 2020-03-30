This is the March 30th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The updates will be date specific, but will only be released when significant changes occur. If you feel that you would like some thing added to these Updates please let us know.
March 30th COVID-19 Update
- Public Parks and Washrooms, Leash Free Dog Parks, and courts are closed
- Public is reminded that Playground Equipment is not sanitized and should not be used.
- Trails remain open as long as social distancing is practiced
- Spring Recreation Programs may be altered however it is recommended that people do not withdraw at this time
- Employment – only critical roles are being filled, and those who have been selected for an interview will be notified. All other hiring is on hold.
- Halton Regional Police Services will be responsible for enforcing both the order to close non-essential businesses as well as enforce the quarantine act.
- There are 36 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- All visits to patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital have been suspended – there are special exceptions please click here for complete details.
- Hospital volunteer activities have been suspended except in certain areas of the hospital.
- COVID Assessment centres can only be accessed by appointment – please call 905-203-7963 if you suffering from symptoms and you’ll be prompted to dail 1 to make an appointment
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital parking restricted to Emergency Parking off Dundas Street, and Level 1 of the Parking Garage if you are coming to the hospital for another reason including mothers in labour.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 cases in Oakville increased by four over the weekend and two today.
Case 27: a woman in her 20 is the second person now in hospital, and the 70 year-old woman remains in hospital.
Case 21: a man in his 50’s did contract COVID, self-isolated and is now cleared. This is the first case in Oakville where an individual has had contracted the virus, gone through it and is now healthy.
The additional 2 Oakville cases are not listed as Halton Health Department has changed how it provides information.
|Case
|Age
|Gender
|Transmission
|Status
|27
|20’s
|Female
|Travel
|Hospitalized
|21
|60’s
|Male
|Travel
|Resolved
|20
|50’s
|Male
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|19
|20’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|18
|60’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|17
|30’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|16
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|15
|70’s
|Female
|Travel
|Hospitalized
|14
|30’s
|Female
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|13
|50’s
|Female
|Close Contact
|Self-Isolating
|10
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|6
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|5
|50’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
|2
|40’s
|Female
|Travel
|Self-Isolating
- People are now restricted to not interact with more than 5 individuals at one time. This does not include families who reside in the same home. Funerals may have up to but not exceed 10 people.
- All people over the age of 70 asked to self-isolate
- Price Gouging for essential items has been banned by the province which includes very stiff penalties. Online reporting of such behaviour is available.
- 1,706 confirmed cases
- 431 resolved cases
- 23 deceased
- 48,461 tests have been performed.
Tags:
COVID-19 Update, Halton Region, March 30 2020, Town of Oakville