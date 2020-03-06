March 7th thru 8th Weekend Events in Oakville

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Are trying to find out what events are near you in Oakville from March 7th thru 8th? You no longer have to search multiple websites, we’ve searched them all for you. We want you to spend your time going to an event, not searching for it.

According to the weather forecasts we are in for a gorgeous weekend with lots of sunshine and temperatures several degrees above the freezing mark during the day.

Have fun planing your weekend!

Oakville Events: March 7th thru 8th

Oakville Events: Saturday, March 7th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny with a high of plus 5

Night: Clear with a low of zero

Wind speed: 5 to 25 km/h creating a windchill effect of 5 degrees

Possibility of precipitation: 0 to 20 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Maple Sugar Festival: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 9:30 am - 3:00 pm



OLP Catholic School Council Movie Day: Film.ca Cinemas: 9:30 am - 1:00 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm



One on One: Artist Feedback: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Footloose - the Musical: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:15 pm



Powerhouse 2020 Fundraiser - Halton Women's Place: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 7:00 pm - 10:30 pm



Senior Treble Festival Concert: ClearView Christian Reformed Church: 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Footloose - the Musical: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:15 pm



Okan: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm





Oakville Events: Sunday, March 8th

Weather forecast:

Daytime: Sunny with a high of plus 9

Night-time: Overcast with a low of plus 5

Wind speed: 20 to 60 km/h creating a windchill effect of 4 degrees

Possibility of Precipitation: 10 to 30 per cent



Active Oakville - Activities Schedule: 8:00 am - 10:00 pm



What’s Your Type: Typewriters and Textiles: QE Park Community and Cultural Centre: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm



Maple Sugar Festival: Bronte Creek Provincial Park: 9:30 am - 3:00 pm



Frauds and Scams Information Session: Walton Memorial United Church: 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm



Chef Pam Fanjoy: Staples - Oakville: 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm



Shannon Te Ao - Ka mua, ka muri Exhibit: Oakville Galleries Centennial Square: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Tau Lewis: Sparkle's Map Home: Gairloch Gardens: 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm



Footloose - the Musical: Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts: 2:00 pm - 4:15 pm



Al-anon Open Meeting: Munn's United Church: 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm





There are lots of events to take part in from March 7th thru 8th. Have fun planning your weekend.

Have an event that isn’t listed? Please let us know.

Non-profits list their events for free and there is a cost for corporations of $25 per event per day.

Add Your Event

Climate information is gathered from Environment Canada, Windfinder, and the Weather Network.

