Marine Drive closed to expand Bronte Village patio space

As part of the Town of Oakville’s Commercial Recovery Initiative, the Town of Oakville is providing space on Marine Drive this summer to support the reopening of Bronte Village restaurants.

The Commercial Recovery Initiative was passed by Town Council on May 25th as a way to help local businesses re-establish themselves after the COVID-19 Pandemic lock down. It is part of the Economic Task Force which was announced in March.

Marine Drive will be closed to through traffic between Bronte Road and Jones Street from Wednesday, June 24, 2020 to Monday, September 14, 2020, so that a small (20 metre) portion can be used to allow for expanded patio space.

The restaurants that will be using Marine Drive

Other Bronte Restaurants that are in the process of having patios built for the first time include:

Roughly 10 locations in Bronte Village have been given permission to expand their existing patios or to creating new patios.

Local traffic will be able to access Marine Drive from Jones Street during the road closure so that residents may access their homes.

