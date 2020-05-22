Marriage licence applications accepted starting May 25

Advertisement

In an effort to gradually bring back services to our community in a safe and responsible way, the town will resume its marriage licence application process at Town Hall, with health and safety protocols, and some restrictions in place. Licences will be issued by appointment only, with only one applicant permitted to attend the appointment.

Starting Monday, May 25, soon-to-be newlyweds can contact the Clerk’s department and make arrangements to obtain a licence in person. Appointments will be available in limited capacity on Mondays, Tuesday and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Given the current pandemic, all town facilities, including Town Hall are closed until further notice, however limited access to Town Hall will be granted to those who wish to apply for a marriage licence. Couples are asked to complete the necessary paperwork in advance. Only one applicant is permitted to attend the appointment to complete the in-person application process with a town staff member, while physically distancing. The licence will be issued at the appointment as long as all of the application requirements are met.

“The spring and summer months are typically a very busy time of year for our marriage licence services, and we’ve had numerous inquiries from couples since the start of the pandemic asking when they will be able to obtain one,” said Oakville’s Town Clerk Vicki Tytaneck. “We’re happy we can help couples move ahead to plan and celebrate such an important life milestone.”

Anyone who wishes to be married in Ontario must have a marriage licence. They are valid for 90 days from the date they are issued. For more information about the town’s marriage licence application intake service, and to submit an appointment request, visit oakville.ca.

Tags:

Covid 19, Marriage Licence Applications, May 25 2020, Town Hall