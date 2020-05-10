On May 11th Bronte Creek Provincial Park Opens

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

The Ontario government is opening Bronte Creek Provincial Park for limited day-use access. Entrance to the park will be free for the remainder of May. Bronte Creek Provincial Park will open on Monday, May 11th, activities will be limited.

A total 520 provincial parks will open on Monday, and the remaining 115 other parks and reserves will be opened by Friday, May 15th.

On April 25th, the Premier initially announced that Provincial Parks and Reserves would be closed until May 31st – the decision to re-open most of the parks on May 11th was made on May 9th.

Here is what you can do:

walk

hike

bike

birdwatch

“I encourage people to get out and enjoy the outdoors, but please do so in a responsible way. Practise physical distancing and follow the rules set out by health care officials to stop the spread of this virus,” said Premier Ford.

At this time, camping and other activities are not permitted at any provincial park or conservation reserve. All buildings and facilities including washrooms, water taps, campgrounds, backcountry campsites, roofed accommodations, playgrounds, and beaches will remain closed.

“People are eager to enjoy the warmer weather, stretch their legs and reconnect with nature,” said Minister Yurek. “In consultation with our health experts, we’re working to slowly phase-in the opening of Ontario Parks in a measured way to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff. People should take note that not all amenities will be open and plan accordingly.”

Over the next several weeks, Ontario Parks’ staff will be conducting critical maintenance and other parks start-up procedures, so that more recreational activities and facilities will be available when it is safe to do so.

About Bronte Creek Provincial Park

Bronte Creek Provincial Park was created in 1971. It occupies 2. 5 square miles of land and is located on the western edge of Oakville just north of the QEW and east of Burloak Drive. There are 8.2 kilometres of trails divided into 5 different trails. There is an original historic home (Spruce Lane Farmhouse) which was built in 1899. There is also barn, large swimming pond and campground.

Different habitats:

tall grass meadows

young predominately deciduous forests

old pastures

creek valley

vernal swamps

ponds

Natural Wildlife includes:

White Tailed Deer

Eastern Coyotes

Raccoons

Virginia Opossums

Small Brown Bat

Birds species:

Pileated Woodpecker

Eastern Bluebirds

Turkey Vultures

Baltimore Orioles

Red Tailed Hawks

Bobolinks

Snow Buntings

Long Eared Owls

Northern Saw-whet Owls

Reptile Species

Midland Painted Turtles

Snapping Turtles

Eastern Garter Snakes

Northern Brown Snakes a

Eastern Milk Snake.

Spring Peepers

Gray Treefrogs

American Toads

Green Frogs

Eastern Red-backed Salamander

Fish Species:

Brown Trout

Rainbow Trout

Brook Trout

Chinook, Coho and Atlantic Salmon

Tags:

Birding, Bronte Creek Provincial Park, Covid 19, Emergency Order, May 11 2020, May 9 2020, Ontario Provincial Parks