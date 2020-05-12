Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 12th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The rates of resolved cases surpasses the numbers of new cases in Ontario, Halton, Ontario, and Canada. There also is a definite decrease in the daily number of new cases and deaths not just in Oakville but across the country.

First time the Oakville number of probable and confirmed cases hits 200

Bronte Creek Provincial Park opened

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 12th, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of April May 11, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 178

Likely cases in Oakville is 22

Confirmed and likely cases total is 200

Total Deaths: 3 – unchanged

Recoveries: 154 (86.5% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 157 (recovered & deaths) (78.5% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases

3 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – no change

Oakville accounts for 34.2% of Halton’s cases

Resolved cases surpasses 80% of all cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 11, 2020

518 COVID-19 confirmed cases (73 related to institutions – 12%)

67 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

585 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 5

451 recovered (87.1% of all confirmed cases)

24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%)

475 cases resolved – 81.2% of all

2 ongoing institutions outbreaks

82 people have been hospitalized

Testing surpasses 9,300 or 1.6% of the population

Community Transmission accounts for 40% of all cases

Number of cases surpasses 20K for the first time

Resolved cases surpasses 80% of all confirmed cases

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 61.8% of cases

Patients and Staff of Institutions account for 28.4% of all cases

Patients and Staff of Institutions account for 57% of all deaths

Garden centres, nurseries, hardware stores and safety supply stores began offering in-store purchasing.

Retail stores with a street entrance permitted to offer curbside pickup and delivery

Declaration of Emergency has been extended until June 2, 2020

Provincial Parks Open

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM

20,546 confirmed cases which is an increase of 308 cases (1.5% increase)

15,131 cases are recovered 73.6% of all cases

1,669 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases

16,800 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 81.8%

447,964 people tested in total

13,970 tests performed

9,018 cases under investigation

1,027 people hospitalized

194 people in ICU

147 people requiring ventilators

36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission

131.8 cases per million

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

413 outbreaks

3,705 patients

2,127 staff

952 patient & staff deaths

Canada passes 70K cases for the first time

Canada passes 5K deaths for the first time

CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) to advance bioprocessing and clinical development in Canada of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19. Ad5-nCoV, the vaccine candidate received Chinese regulatory approval earlier this year, allowing CanSino Biologics to move ahead with human clinical trials in China. It is one of only a handful of vaccine candidates in the world against COVID-19 so far approved for initial safety testing in humans, and was the first candidate vaccine to begin conducting Phase II human clinical trials.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 11, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 70,342

1,133 new cases

5,049 deaths – an increase 122

33,257 recoveries

38,303 resolved cases (54.5% of all cases)

1,121,553 tests

3,764 cases required hospitalization

857 cases in hospital in intensive care increase of 11

81% of cases related to community transmission

Summary

The trend is going in the right direction as the number of new cases and deaths continue to decrease. We will need to see if this downward trend continues as the Ontario starts to lift Emergency Order restrictions.

