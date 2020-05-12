Advertisement
This is the May 12th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The rates of resolved cases surpasses the numbers of new cases in Ontario, Halton, Ontario, and Canada. There also is a definite decrease in the daily number of new cases and deaths not just in Oakville but across the country.
- First time the Oakville number of probable and confirmed cases hits 200
- Bronte Creek Provincial Park opened
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 12th, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of April May 11, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 178
- Likely cases in Oakville is 22
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 200
- Total Deaths: 3 – unchanged
- Recoveries: 154 (86.5% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 157 (recovered & deaths) (78.5% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases
- 3 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – no change
- Oakville accounts for 34.2% of Halton’s cases
- Resolved cases surpasses 80% of all cases
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 11, 2020
- 518 COVID-19 confirmed cases (73 related to institutions – 12%)
- 67 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- 585 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 5
- 451 recovered (87.1% of all confirmed cases)
- 24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%)
- 475 cases resolved – 81.2% of all
- 2 ongoing institutions outbreaks
- 82 people have been hospitalized
- Testing surpasses 9,300 or 1.6% of the population
- Community Transmission accounts for 40% of all cases
- Number of cases surpasses 20K for the first time
- Resolved cases surpasses 80% of all confirmed cases
- Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 61.8% of cases
- Patients and Staff of Institutions account for 28.4% of all cases
- Patients and Staff of Institutions account for 57% of all deaths
- Garden centres, nurseries, hardware stores and safety supply stores began offering in-store purchasing.
- Retail stores with a street entrance permitted to offer curbside pickup and delivery
- Declaration of Emergency has been extended until June 2, 2020
- Provincial Parks Open
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
- Information for May 11, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 20,546 confirmed cases which is an increase of 308 cases (1.5% increase)
- 15,131 cases are recovered 73.6% of all cases
- 1,669 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases
- 16,800 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 81.8%
- 447,964 people tested in total
- 13,970 tests performed
- 9,018 cases under investigation
- 1,027 people hospitalized
- 194 people in ICU
- 147 people requiring ventilators
- 36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission
- 131.8 cases per million
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 413 outbreaks
- 3,705 patients
- 2,127 staff
- 952 patient & staff deaths
- Canada passes 70K cases for the first time
- Canada passes 5K deaths for the first time
- CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBIO) to advance bioprocessing and clinical development in Canada of a candidate vaccine against COVID-19. Ad5-nCoV, the vaccine candidate received Chinese regulatory approval earlier this year, allowing CanSino Biologics to move ahead with human clinical trials in China. It is one of only a handful of vaccine candidates in the world against COVID-19 so far approved for initial safety testing in humans, and was the first candidate vaccine to begin conducting Phase II human clinical trials.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
- Information was released as of May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 11, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 70,342
- 1,133 new cases
- 5,049 deaths – an increase 122
- 33,257 recoveries
- 38,303 resolved cases (54.5% of all cases)
- 1,121,553 tests
- 3,764 cases required hospitalization
- 857 cases in hospital in intensive care increase of 11
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
Summary
The trend is going in the right direction as the number of new cases and deaths continue to decrease. We will need to see if this downward trend continues as the Ontario starts to lift Emergency Order restrictions.
