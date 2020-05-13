Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. In Oakville and Halton we have more new cases than recovered cases. However, Ontario and Canada rates of recoveries strongly exceeds the number of new cases.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 12th.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of May 12, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 180 – plus 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – N/C

Confirmed and likely cases total is 202

Total Deaths: 3 – N/C

Recoveries: 155 (86.1% of confirmed cases) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 158 (recovered & deaths) (78.2% of all cases)

1 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 2 confirmed cases – minus 1

4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – plus 4

Oakville accounts for 34.2% of Halton’s cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 12, 2020

524 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

67 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – N/C

591 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 5

454 recovered (86.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3

24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%) – N/C

478 cases resolved – 81.% of all

1 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1

52.6% of all new cases originate in a Long Term Care Home, Retirement Residence or Hospital

22.9% of all new deaths originated in a Long Term Care Home, Retirement Residence or Hospital

More than double the number of recovered cases than new cases

Minister of Education announces that a new multi system inflammatory illnesses in children may be related to COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM

21,236 confirmed cases which is an increase of 329 cases (1.6% increase)

15,845 cases are recovered 74.6% of all cases – plus 714

1,765 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 96

17,610 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 82.9%

475,058 people tested in total

15,137 tests performed

13,395 cases under investigation

1,018 people hospitalized – less 8

189 people in ICU – less 5

144 people requiring ventilators – less 3

36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

438 outbreaks – plus 25

3,827 patients – plus 122

2,178 staff – plus 51

974 patient & staff deaths – plus 22

The application period for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) will begin on Friday, May 15, 2020

Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) devotes nearly $962 million to help more businesses and organizations

Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 serological test for use in Canada, the DiaSorin LIAISON®. Canadian laboratories will use the test to detect antibodies specific to COVID-19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 11, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 71,486

1,176 new cases

5,209 deaths – plus 176

34,927 recoveries – plus 1670

40,136 resolved cases (56.1% of all cases)

1,169,380 tests

3,939 cases required hospitalization

891 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

