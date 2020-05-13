// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Wednesday, May 13, 2020 5:30 pm  ·  0 Comments

May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo credit: Rosemary Hall Komori‎

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update. In Oakville and Halton we have more new cases than recovered cases. However, Ontario and Canada rates of recoveries strongly exceeds the number of new cases.   

May 13th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 12th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of May 12, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 180 – plus 2
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – N/C
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 202
  • Total Deaths: 3 – N/C
  • Recoveries: 155 (86.1% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 158 (recovered & deaths) (78.2% of all cases)
  • 1 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 2 confirmed cases – minus 1
  • 4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – plus 4
  • Oakville accounts for 34.2% of Halton’s cases

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

 

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 12, 2020

  • 524 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6
  • 67 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – N/C
  • 591 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 5
  • 454 recovered (86.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3
  • 24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 46%) – N/C
  • 478 cases resolved – 81.% of all
  • 1 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • 52.6% of all new cases originate in a Long Term Care Home, Retirement Residence or Hospital
  • 22.9% of all new deaths originated in a Long Term Care Home, Retirement Residence or Hospital
  • More than double the number of recovered cases than new cases
  • Minister of Education announces that a new multi system inflammatory illnesses in children may be related to COVID-19.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 12, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 13, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 21,236 confirmed cases which is an increase of 329 cases (1.6% increase)
  • 15,845 cases are recovered  74.6% of all cases – plus 714
  • 1,765 deaths  8.1% of those confirmed cases –  plus 96
  • 17,610 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 82.9%
  • 475,058 people tested in total
  • 15,137 tests performed
  • 13,395 cases under investigation
  • 1,018 people hospitalized – less 8
  • 189 people in ICU – less 5
  • 144 people requiring ventilators – less 3
  • 36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 438 outbreaks – plus 25
  • 3,827 patients – plus 122
  • 2,178 staff – plus 51
  • 974 patient & staff deaths – plus 22

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • The application period for the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) will begin on Friday, May 15, 2020
  • Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF) devotes nearly $962 million to help more businesses and organizations
  • Health Canada authorized the first COVID-19 serological test for use in Canada, the DiaSorin LIAISON®. Canadian laboratories will use the test to detect antibodies specific to COVID-19.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 11, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 71,486
  • 1,176 new cases
  • 5,209 deaths – plus 176
  • 34,927 recoveries – plus 1670
  • 40,136 resolved cases (56.1% of all cases)
  • 1,169,380 tests
  • 3,939 cases required hospitalization
  • 891 cases in hospital in intensive care
  • 81% of cases related to community transmission

 

Advertisement

Tags:

, , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed