This is the May 14th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The news is positive as both the Province and Country begin to re-open segments of the economy and the resumption of certain activities. With this they stress the importance of following the health department guidelines to make sure that we do not start to see an escalation of COVID-19.

Locally, Oakville’s community transmission rate is lower than the rest of the region, province and country at just 30% and there are more recoveries than new cases. In fact there were no new cases to report in Oakville.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 13th.

Oakville returns to having more cases resolved than confirmed, with no increases in cases or deaths

Community Transmission accounts for 30% of all cases in Oakville, representing the lowest in Halton and well below the 36.3% provincial average.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 14, 2020 at 9:20 AM for the end of day of May 13, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 180 – N/C

Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – N/C

Confirmed and likely cases total is 202 – N/C

Total Deaths: 3 – N/C

Recoveries: 156 (86.7% of confirmed cases) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 159 (recovered & deaths) (78.2% of all cases)

1 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 2 confirmed cases – N/C

4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 33.3% of Halton’s cases

The number of new cases in Halton surpasses 600

Halton records one new death

Halton has one new institutional outbreak at Hampton Terrace in Burlington with 2 confirmed cases

Patients and Healthcare Workers represent 27.8% of all cases

Number of tests in Halton exceed 10,100

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 14, 2020 at 9:20 AM for the end of day of May 13, 2020

532 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 8

68 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

600 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

461 recovered (86.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 7

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – plus 1

486 cases resolved – 81.% of all

2 ongoing institutions outbreaks – plus 1

Lowest number of new cases and deaths recorded in several weeks

First time the number of tests performed surpasses 17K, though there results are lagging behind

23.7% of new cases derive from Institutions, and represent 100% of the new deaths

Deaths from Long Term Care surpassed 1000 for the first time, and represents 56% of all deaths in the province

Province permits more workplaces to open and sporting activities to resume on May 16th and May 19th

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM

21,494 confirmed cases which is an increase of 258 cases (1.6% increase)

16,204 cases are recovered 75.4% of all cases – plus 359

1,798 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 33

18,002 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 83.8%

492,487 people tested in total

17,429 tests performed

17,578 cases under investigation

1,026 people hospitalized – plus 8

184 people in ICU – less 5

141 people requiring ventilators – less 3

36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

440 outbreaks – plus 2

3,872 patients – plus 45

2,218 staff – plus 40

1,010 patient & staff deaths

People aged 80 plus make up 70% of all deaths; people between the age of 60 to 79 make up 25%

Starting June 1, 2020, the Government of Canada will gradually resume some operations at certain national parks, national historic sites, historic waterways, and national marine conservation areas.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 13, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 72,536

1,050 new cases

5,337 deaths – plus 128

35,523 recoveries – plus 596

40,860 resolved cases (56.3% of all cases)

3,975 cases required hospitalization

898 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

