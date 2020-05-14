Advertisement
This is the May 14th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The news is positive as both the Province and Country begin to re-open segments of the economy and the resumption of certain activities. With this they stress the importance of following the health department guidelines to make sure that we do not start to see an escalation of COVID-19.
Locally, Oakville’s community transmission rate is lower than the rest of the region, province and country at just 30% and there are more recoveries than new cases. In fact there were no new cases to report in Oakville.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 13th.
- Oakville returns to having more cases resolved than confirmed, with no increases in cases or deaths
- Community Transmission accounts for 30% of all cases in Oakville, representing the lowest in Halton and well below the 36.3% provincial average.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 14, 2020 at 9:20 AM for the end of day of May 13, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 180 – N/C
- Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – N/C
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 202 – N/C
- Total Deaths: 3 – N/C
- Recoveries: 156 (86.7% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 159 (recovered & deaths) (78.2% of all cases)
- 1 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 2 confirmed cases – N/C
- 4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 33.3% of Halton’s cases
- The number of new cases in Halton surpasses 600
- Halton records one new death
- Halton has one new institutional outbreak at Hampton Terrace in Burlington with 2 confirmed cases
- Patients and Healthcare Workers represent 27.8% of all cases
- Number of tests in Halton exceed 10,100
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 14, 2020 at 9:20 AM for the end of day of May 13, 2020
- 532 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 8
- 68 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1
- 600 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9
- 461 recovered (86.6% of all confirmed cases) – plus 7
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – plus 1
- 486 cases resolved – 81.% of all
- 2 ongoing institutions outbreaks – plus 1
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information for May 13, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 14, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 21,494 confirmed cases which is an increase of 258 cases (1.6% increase)
- 16,204 cases are recovered 75.4% of all cases – plus 359
- 1,798 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 33
- 18,002 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 83.8%
- 492,487 people tested in total
- 17,429 tests performed
- 17,578 cases under investigation
- 1,026 people hospitalized – plus 8
- 184 people in ICU – less 5
- 141 people requiring ventilators – less 3
- 36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 440 outbreaks – plus 2
- 3,872 patients – plus 45
- 2,218 staff – plus 40
- 1,010 patient & staff deaths
- People aged 80 plus make up 70% of all deaths; people between the age of 60 to 79 make up 25%
- Starting June 1, 2020, the Government of Canada will gradually resume some operations at certain national parks, national historic sites, historic waterways, and national marine conservation areas.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of May 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 13, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 72,536
- 1,050 new cases
- 5,337 deaths – plus 128
- 35,523 recoveries – plus 596
- 40,860 resolved cases (56.3% of all cases)
- 3,975 cases required hospitalization
- 898 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government Policy, Halton Region, May 14 2020, Ontario Government, Town of Oakville