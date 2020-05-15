Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton’s numbers of new cases spiked today and were not offset by any recoveries. In the region it was the first time we have seen double digit increase in cases. Provincially and nationally we are seeing no real daily decrease in new cases; however, the number of resolved cases is continuing to outpace the number of new cases.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 14th.

Largest jump in new cases for several weeks, but no new recoveries

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of May 14, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 187 – plus 7

Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – N/C

Confirmed and likely cases total is 209 – plus 7

Total Deaths: 3 – N/C

Recoveries: 156 (83.4% of confirmed cases) – NC

Completed Cases: 159 (recovered & deaths) (76.1% of all cases)

1 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 2 confirmed cases – N/C

4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 33.8% of Halton’s cases

This is the first double digit jump in new cases in over a week

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of May 14, 2020

550 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 18

68 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

618 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 18

461 recovered (83.8% of all confirmed cases) – N/C

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – N/C

486 cases resolved – 78.6% of all

2 ongoing institutions outbreaks

Province exceed 18,000 tests performed for the first time, and processes 20,000 tests

First time less than 1,000 people are hospitalized with in the last couple of weeks

Community Transmission rate drops slightly

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM

21,922 confirmed cases which is an increase of 428 cases (2.0% increase)

16,641 cases are recovered 75.7% of all cases – plus 437

1,825 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 27

18,002 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 83.8%

510,841 people tested in total

18,354 tests performed

14,373 cases under investigation

986 people hospitalized – less 40

179 people in ICU – less 5

135 people requiring ventilators – less 5

36.0% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

452 outbreaks – plus 12

3,952 patients – plus 80

2,245 staff – plus 27

1,019 patient & staff deaths – plus 9

Resolved cases surpassing new cases by approximately 600

Canadian Armed Forces staff working in Ontario & Quebec in LTC facilities that are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients – 4 CAF staff have tested positive.

Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Program is extended for an additional 12 weeks (August 29, 2020)

Canada Summer Jobs Program target is approximately 70,000 placements

Goods and Services Tax/Harmonized Sales Tax (GST/HST) credit and/or the Canada child benefit (CCB) will continue to receive these payments until the end of September 2020.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 14, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 73,829

1,123 new cases

5,499 deaths – plus 168

36,760 recoveries – plus 1,546

42,259 resolved cases (57.2.% of all cases)

4,043 cases required hospitalization

914 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

