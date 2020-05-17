Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the May 17th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville and Halton had new long term care outbreaks. The province is making head way on clearing the backlog of tests. Nationally, more cases are being resolved than are being found, and we are seeing a steady decline in the number of deaths per day.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Two new LTC facilities declare outbreaks: Wyndham Manor operated by Extendicare located at 291 Reynolds Street & West Oak Village operated by Revera located at 2370 Thursday Line. This brings the number of LTC with outbreaks in Oakville to three.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM for the end of day of May 16, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 191 – plus 4

Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – plus 4

Confirmed and likely cases total is 215 – plus 8

Total Deaths: 3 – N/C

Recoveries: 160 (83.8% of confirmed cases) – plus 7

Completed Cases: 163 (recovered & deaths) (75.8% of all cases)

3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – plus 2

4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 33.9% of Halton’s cases

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Institutional Outbreaks jumped by 3, with 2 confirmed cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 17, 2020 at 9:25 AM for the end of day of May 16, 2020

563 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 13

70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2

633 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 15

476 recovered (84.5% of all confirmed cases) – plus 15

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – N/C

501 cases resolved – 79.1% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks plus 3

Resolved cases continues to surpass new cases

28.6% of all cases derive from institutions

57,2% of all deaths derive from institutions

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Information for May 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM

22,653 confirmed cases which is an increase of 340 cases (1.5% increase)

17,360 cases are recovered 75.7% of all cases – plus 719

1,881 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 56

19,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%

544,826 people tested in total

16,217 tests performed

4,414 cases under investigation

986 people hospitalized – less 52

171 people in ICU – less 8

129 people requiring ventilators – less 6

36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

460 outbreaks – plus 8

4,103 patients – plus 151

2,374 staff – plus 129

1,075 patient & staff deaths – plus 56

Charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the pandemic, can apply for funding as of May 19, 2020. They will have access to $350 million through the Community Emergency Support Fund.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 14, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 76,204

1,251 new cases

5,702 deaths – plus 117

38,463 recoveries – plus 1,703

44,165 resolved cases (58.1% of all cases)

4,127 cases required hospitalization

926 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Community Emergency Support Fund, coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, May 16 2020, May 17 2020, Town of Oakville, West Oak Village, Wyndam Manor