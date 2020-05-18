// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 18th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Monday, May 18, 2020 12:45 pm  ·  0 Comments

Photo credit: Jason Hafso on Unsplash

This is the May 18th Oakville COVID-19 Update.  As Halton’s Department of Health appears to be ramping up testing in long-term care facilities – over 5 new cases have been confirmed and 5 new LTC facilities declare outbreaks in the past 3 days.

Canadian’s also mourn the loss of one Snowbird pilot who died in Kamloops BC on May 17th. The CAF Snowbirds were flying across the country as a show of solidarity in Canada’s battle with COVID-19.

 

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 17th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of May 16, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 196 – plus 5
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – No Change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 220 – plus 8
  • Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
  • Recoveries: 160 (81.6% of confirmed cases) 
  • Completed Cases: 163 (recovered & deaths) (74.1% of all cases)
  • 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – No Change
  • 4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
  • Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 17th.

  • Double digit increase for the second time this week as another Long Term Care home declares an outbreak.   This is the fifth new outbreak in the past 3 days, and five confirmed cases.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of May 17, 2020

  • 577 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 14
  • 70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – No Change
  • 647 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 14
  • 476 recovered (84.5% of all confirmed cases) – No Change
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change
  • 501 cases resolved – 77.4% of all
  • 6 ongoing institutions outbreaks plus 1

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

  • 28.3% of all cases derive from institutions
  • 59% of all deaths derive from institutions

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Information for May 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 22,957 confirmed cases which is an increase of 304 cases (1.3% increase)
  • 17,638 cases are recovered  76.8% of all cases – plus 278
  • 1,904 deaths  8.3% of those confirmed cases –  plus 23
  • 19,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%
  • 553,981 people tested in total
  • 9,155 tests performed
  • 2,189 cases under investigation
  • 972 people hospitalized – less 14
  • 174 people in ICU – plus 3
  • 133 people requiring ventilators – plus 4
  • 36.0% of cases trace back to community transmission

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 467 outbreaks – plus 7
  • 4,103 patients – plus 78
  • 2,393 staff – plus 19
  • 1,123 patient & staff deaths – plus 48

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 17, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 77,306
  • 1,138 new cases
  • 5,805 deaths – plus 103
  • 38,828 recoveries – plus 365
  • 44,633 resolved cases (57,7% of all cases)
  • 4,154 cases required hospitalization
  • 931 cases in hospital in intensive care
  • 81% of cases related to community transmission

