Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 18th Oakville COVID-19 Update. As Halton’s Department of Health appears to be ramping up testing in long-term care facilities – over 5 new cases have been confirmed and 5 new LTC facilities declare outbreaks in the past 3 days.

Canadian’s also mourn the loss of one Snowbird pilot who died in Kamloops BC on May 17th. The CAF Snowbirds were flying across the country as a show of solidarity in Canada’s battle with COVID-19.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 17th.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of May 16, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 196 – plus 5

Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – No Change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 220 – plus 8

Total Deaths: 3 – No Change

Recoveries: 160 (81.6% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 163 (recovered & deaths) (74.1% of all cases)

3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – No Change

4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 17th.

Double digit increase for the second time this week as another Long Term Care home declares an outbreak. This is the fifth new outbreak in the past 3 days, and five confirmed cases.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of May 17, 2020

577 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 14

70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – No Change

647 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 14

476 recovered (84.5% of all confirmed cases) – No Change

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change

501 cases resolved – 77.4% of all

6 ongoing institutions outbreaks plus 1

28.3% of all cases derive from institutions

59% of all deaths derive from institutions

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Information for May 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM

22,957 confirmed cases which is an increase of 304 cases (1.3% increase)

17,638 cases are recovered 76.8% of all cases – plus 278

1,904 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 23

19,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%

553,981 people tested in total

9,155 tests performed

2,189 cases under investigation

972 people hospitalized – less 14

174 people in ICU – plus 3

133 people requiring ventilators – plus 4

36.0% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

467 outbreaks – plus 7

4,103 patients – plus 78

2,393 staff – plus 19

1,123 patient & staff deaths – plus 48

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 17, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 77,306

1,138 new cases

5,805 deaths – plus 103

38,828 recoveries – plus 365

44,633 resolved cases (57,7% of all cases)

4,154 cases required hospitalization

931 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Health Department, May 18 2020, Town of Oakville, Update