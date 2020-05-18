Advertisement
This is the May 18th Oakville COVID-19 Update. As Halton’s Department of Health appears to be ramping up testing in long-term care facilities – over 5 new cases have been confirmed and 5 new LTC facilities declare outbreaks in the past 3 days.
Canadian’s also mourn the loss of one Snowbird pilot who died in Kamloops BC on May 17th. The CAF Snowbirds were flying across the country as a show of solidarity in Canada’s battle with COVID-19.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 17th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 17, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of May 16, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 196 – plus 5
- Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – No Change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 220 – plus 8
- Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
- Recoveries: 160 (81.6% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 163 (recovered & deaths) (74.1% of all cases)
- 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – No Change
- 4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
- Double digit increase for the second time this week as another Long Term Care home declares an outbreak. This is the fifth new outbreak in the past 3 days, and five confirmed cases.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM for the end of day of May 17, 2020
- 577 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 14
- 70 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – No Change
- 647 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 14
- 476 recovered (84.5% of all confirmed cases) – No Change
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change
- 501 cases resolved – 77.4% of all
- 6 ongoing institutions outbreaks plus 1
- 28.3% of all cases derive from institutions
- 59% of all deaths derive from institutions
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information for May 17, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 18, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 22,957 confirmed cases which is an increase of 304 cases (1.3% increase)
- 17,638 cases are recovered 76.8% of all cases – plus 278
- 1,904 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 23
- 19,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%
- 553,981 people tested in total
- 9,155 tests performed
- 2,189 cases under investigation
- 972 people hospitalized – less 14
- 174 people in ICU – plus 3
- 133 people requiring ventilators – plus 4
- 36.0% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 467 outbreaks – plus 7
- 4,103 patients – plus 78
- 2,393 staff – plus 19
- 1,123 patient & staff deaths – plus 48
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of May 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 17, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 77,306
- 1,138 new cases
- 5,805 deaths – plus 103
- 38,828 recoveries – plus 365
- 44,633 resolved cases (57,7% of all cases)
- 4,154 cases required hospitalization
- 931 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
