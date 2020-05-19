Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Locally we are continuing to see more new cases than recoveries, but it appears to be due to province’s continued focus on testing at LTC facilities. On a provincial and national level the number of deaths has dropped into the double digits.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 19, 2020 at 9:10 AM for the end of day of May 18, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 198 – plus 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – plus 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 223 – plus 8

Total Deaths: 3 – No Change

Recoveries: 163 (82.3% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 166 (recovered & deaths) (74.4% of all cases)

3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – No Change

4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

34% cases are attributed to Community Transmission

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.

27.2% of all cases originate in a Halton institution

Halton Health Department indicates that anyone with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 can be assessed and tested through the local hospital assessment centres. However an appointment is necessary.

5 patients are being treated in Halton Healthcare hospitals

Halton Healthcare’s hospitals are treating fewer COVID-19 cases than even the province’s best case scenario, and they are now looking at how to safely resume many of their clinical services.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 19, 2020 at 9:10 AM for the end of day of May 18, 2020

587 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10

74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 4

661 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 14

486 recovered (82.7% of all confirmed cases) – Plus 10

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change

511 cases resolved – 77.3% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – less 1

180 cases related to institutions

43% of Halton cases are attributed to Community Transmission

83 cases were hospitalized

17 institutions declared an outbreak

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Information for May 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM

23,384 confirmed cases which is an increase of 427 cases (1.9% increase)

17,898 cases are recovered 76.8% of all cases – plus 260

1,919 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 15

19,817 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.7%

559,794 people tested in total

5,813 tests performed

2,294 cases under investigation

987 people hospitalized – plus 15

167 people in ICU – less 7

123 people requiring ventilators – less 10

35.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

472 outbreaks

5,292 patients cases

2,137 staff cases

1,330 patient & staff deaths

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 18, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 78,449

1,070 new cases

5,857 deaths – plus 60

39,976 recoveries – plus 1,148

44,633 resolved cases (58.4% of all cases)

4,232 cases required hospitalization

953 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

