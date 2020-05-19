// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update

May 19th Oakville COVID-19

By

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 5:00 pm  ·  0 Comments

May 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update
This is the May 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update.  Locally we are continuing to see more new cases than recoveries, but it appears to be due to province’s continued focus on testing at LTC facilities. On a provincial and national level the number of deaths has dropped into the double digits.

 

May 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 19, 2020 at 9:10 AM for the end of day of May 18, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 198 – plus 2
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – plus 1
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 223 – plus 8
  • Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
  • Recoveries: 163 (82.3% of confirmed cases) 
  • Completed Cases: 166 (recovered & deaths) (74.4% of all cases)
  • 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – No Change
  • 4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
  • Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
  • 34% cases are attributed to Community Transmission

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.

  • 27.2% of all cases originate in a Halton institution
  • Halton Health Department indicates that anyone with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 can be assessed and tested through the local hospital assessment centres. However an appointment is necessary.
  • 5 patients are being treated in Halton Healthcare hospitals
  • Halton Healthcare’s hospitals are treating fewer COVID-19 cases than even the province’s best case scenario, and they are now looking at how to safely resume many of their clinical services.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 19, 2020 at 9:10 AM for the end of day of May 18, 2020

  • 587 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10
  • 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 4
  • 661 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 14
  • 486 recovered (82.7% of all confirmed cases) – Plus 10
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change
  • 511 cases resolved – 77.3% of all
  • 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – less 1
  • 180 cases related to institutions
  • 43% of Halton cases are attributed to Community Transmission
  • 83 cases were hospitalized
  • 17 institutions declared an outbreak

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Information for May 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 23,384 confirmed cases which is an increase of 427 cases (1.9% increase)
  • 17,898 cases are recovered  76.8% of all cases – plus 260
  • 1,919 deaths  8.3% of those confirmed cases –  plus 15
  • 19,817 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.7%
  • 559,794 people tested in total
  • 5,813 tests performed
  • 2,294 cases under investigation
  • 987 people hospitalized – plus 15
  • 167 people in ICU – less 7
  • 123 people requiring ventilators – less 10
  • 35.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 472 outbreaks
  • 5,292 patients cases
  • 2,137 staff cases
  • 1,330 patient & staff deaths

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 18, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 78,449
  • 1,070 new cases
  • 5,857 deaths – plus 60
  • 39,976 recoveries – plus 1,148
  • 44,633 resolved cases (58.4% of all cases)
  • 4,232 cases required hospitalization
  • 953 cases in hospital in intensive care
  • 81% of cases related to community transmission

