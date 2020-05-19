Advertisement
This is the May 19th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Locally we are continuing to see more new cases than recoveries, but it appears to be due to province’s continued focus on testing at LTC facilities. On a provincial and national level the number of deaths has dropped into the double digits.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 19, 2020 at 9:10 AM for the end of day of May 18, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 198 – plus 2
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – plus 1
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 223 – plus 8
- Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
- Recoveries: 163 (82.3% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 166 (recovered & deaths) (74.4% of all cases)
- 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – No Change
- 4 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
- 34% cases are attributed to Community Transmission
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.
- 27.2% of all cases originate in a Halton institution
- Halton Health Department indicates that anyone with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 can be assessed and tested through the local hospital assessment centres. However an appointment is necessary.
- 5 patients are being treated in Halton Healthcare hospitals
- Halton Healthcare’s hospitals are treating fewer COVID-19 cases than even the province’s best case scenario, and they are now looking at how to safely resume many of their clinical services.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 19, 2020 at 9:10 AM for the end of day of May 18, 2020
- 587 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 10
- 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 4
- 661 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 14
- 486 recovered (82.7% of all confirmed cases) – Plus 10
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change
- 511 cases resolved – 77.3% of all
- 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – less 1
- 180 cases related to institutions
- 43% of Halton cases are attributed to Community Transmission
- 83 cases were hospitalized
- 17 institutions declared an outbreak
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.
Information for May 18, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 19, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 23,384 confirmed cases which is an increase of 427 cases (1.9% increase)
- 17,898 cases are recovered 76.8% of all cases – plus 260
- 1,919 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 15
- 19,817 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.7%
- 559,794 people tested in total
- 5,813 tests performed
- 2,294 cases under investigation
- 987 people hospitalized – plus 15
- 167 people in ICU – less 7
- 123 people requiring ventilators – less 10
- 35.3% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 472 outbreaks
- 5,292 patients cases
- 2,137 staff cases
- 1,330 patient & staff deaths
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of May 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 18, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 78,449
- 1,070 new cases
- 5,857 deaths – plus 60
- 39,976 recoveries – plus 1,148
- 44,633 resolved cases (58.4% of all cases)
- 4,232 cases required hospitalization
- 953 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
