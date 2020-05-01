Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 1st COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Again things are looking up as more people recover across the country than are being confirmed positive. The Province of Ontario has expanded the number of businesses and services that can open and some that can prepare to open like Marinas and Golf Courses on May 4, 2020.

May 1st COVID-19 Update

Metro has confirmed the 4th case of COVID-19 from the same Oakville store located at Eighth Line & Upper Middle Road East. The first case was diagnosed on April 23rd.

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 1st, 2020 at 1:40 PM for the end of day of April 29, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 154 – 4 new cases

Likely cases in Oakville is 21 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 175 an increase of 4

Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths

Recoveries: 127 increase of 4 (82.5% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 129

4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

1 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 33.6% of Halton’s cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

You can now check the Provincial online portal for your COVID-19 lab results.

Number of cases resolved exceeds new cases by 14 cases

Case information was released on May 1 2020 at 1:40 PM for the end of day of April 30, 2020

461 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours

60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 1 in 24 hours

521 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 6 over 24 hours

371 recovered an increase of 19 in 24 hours

22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths

393 cases resolved – 85.2% of confirmed cases – 75.4% of all

12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved )

) 14% cases relate to an residents or patients of an institution

Infection rate per 100,000 is 74

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for April 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM

16,608 confirmed cases which is an increase of 421 cases (2.6% increase)

3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)

10,825 cases are resolved increase of 620- 65.2%

1,121 deaths increase of 39 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases

294,054 people tested in total

16,532 tests performed

11,975 cases under investigation

1017 people hospitalized

225 people in ICU

175 people requiring ventilators

35.5% of cases trace back to community transmission

Provincial infection rate per 100,000 is 111.7

Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary

198 locations – 8 new outbreaks

2,455 patients

1,187 staff increase of 41

541 patient deaths – 11 new deaths

less than 5 staff deaths

The rate of recovery exceeds the rate of confirmed cases by 561 cases

Recoveries top 40% for the first time

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 53,657

1,601 new cases (3.2% increase in total cases)

3,223 deaths – 141 new deaths

11 unconfirmed cases

832,222 tested or 22,140 per million

19,879 recovered ( 41% of all cases) 2,165 more recoveries

of all cases) 2,165 more recoveries 25,267 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 44.1 % of all cases)

of all cases) 3,087 cases required hospitalization an increase of 79

741 cases in hospital in intensive care – no change

155 people requiring ventilators – no change

81% of cases related to community transmission

