This is the May 1st COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Again things are looking up as more people recover across the country than are being confirmed positive. The Province of Ontario has expanded the number of businesses and services that can open and some that can prepare to open like Marinas and Golf Courses on May 4, 2020.
May 1st COVID-19 Update
- Metro has confirmed the 4th case of COVID-19 from the same Oakville store located at Eighth Line & Upper Middle Road East. The first case was diagnosed on April 23rd.
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 1st, 2020 at 1:40 PM for the end of day of April 29, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 154 – 4 new cases
- Likely cases in Oakville is 21 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 175 an increase of 4
- Total Deaths: 2 – no new deaths
- Recoveries: 127 increase of 4 (82.5% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 129
- 4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 1 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 33.6% of Halton’s cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
- You can now check the Provincial online portal for your COVID-19 lab results.
- Number of cases resolved exceeds new cases by 14 cases
Case information was released on May 1 2020 at 1:40 PM for the end of day of April 30, 2020
- 461 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 5 over 24 hours
- 60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 1 in 24 hours
- 521 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 6 over 24 hours
- 371 recovered an increase of 19 in 24 hours
- 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths
- 393 cases resolved – 85.2% of confirmed cases – 75.4% of all
- 12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)
- 14% cases relate to an residents or patients of an institution
- Infection rate per 100,000 is 74
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for April 30, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 1, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 16,608 confirmed cases which is an increase of 421 cases (2.6% increase)
- 3,460 cases originate in institutions (21.9% of all cases)
- 10,825 cases are resolved increase of 620- 65.2%
- 1,121 deaths increase of 39 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases
- 294,054 people tested in total
- 16,532 tests performed
- 11,975 cases under investigation
- 1017 people hospitalized
- 225 people in ICU
- 175 people requiring ventilators
- 35.5% of cases trace back to community transmission
- Provincial infection rate per 100,000 is 111.7
Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary
- 198 locations – 8 new outbreaks
- 2,455 patients
- 1,187 staff increase of 41
- 541 patient deaths – 11 new deaths
- less than 5 staff deaths
- The rate of recovery exceeds the rate of confirmed cases by 561 cases
- Recoveries top 40% for the first time
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 53,657
- 1,601 new cases (3.2% increase in total cases)
- 3,223 deaths – 141 new deaths
- 11 unconfirmed cases
- 832,222 tested or 22,140 per million
- 19,879 recovered (41% of all cases) 2,165 more recoveries
- 25,267 resolved (recovered plus deaths – 44.1% of all cases)
- 3,087 cases required hospitalization an increase of 79
- 741 cases in hospital in intensive care – no change
- 155 people requiring ventilators – no change
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
