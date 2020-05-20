Advertisement
This is the May 20th Oakville COVID-19 Update. It is a day of good news locally as the town opens up new outdoor amenities, but more importantly there were no new cases or deaths. Provincially and federally the number of deaths continue to decline.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 19, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 197 – less 1
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 222 – minus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
- Recoveries: 165 (83.8% of confirmed cases) plus 2
- Completed Cases: 168 (recovered & deaths) (75.7% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – less 1
- 5 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – plus 1
- Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
- First time there are no new cases in Halton Region
- Halton has 150 people tracing who help to contain the virus
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 19, 2020
- 587 COVID-19 confirmed cases – No Change
- 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – No Change
- 661 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change
- 491 recovered (83.6% of all confirmed cases) – Plus 5
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change
- 516 cases resolved – 78.1% of all
- 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – No Change
Ontario accepting applications for Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) for the 2020-21 school year
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information for May 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 23,774 confirmed cases which is an increase of 390 cases (1.9% increase)
- 18,190 cases are recovered 76.5% of all cases – plus 292
- 1,962 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 43
- 20,152 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.8%
- 559,794 people tested in total
- 7,382 tests performed
- 4,444 cases under investigation
- 991 people hospitalized – plus 5
- 160 people in ICU – less 7
- 120 people requiring ventilators – less 3
- 34.9% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 477 outbreaks – plus 5
- 355 ongoing outbreaks
- Application process open for the government’s Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF)
- US Border closure extended to June 21, 2020
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 19, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 79,502
- 1,040 new cases
- 5,995 deaths – plus 70
- 40,697 recoveries – plus 721
- 46,692 resolved cases (58.7% of all cases)
- 4,319 cases required hospitalization
- 954 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
