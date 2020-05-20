Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 20th Oakville COVID-19 Update. It is a day of good news locally as the town opens up new outdoor amenities, but more importantly there were no new cases or deaths. Provincially and federally the number of deaths continue to decline.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 18th.

Town of Oakville starts opening up more outdoor amenities.

For the first time 75% of cases are resolved

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 19, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 197 – less 1

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 222 – minus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – No Change

Recoveries: 165 (83.8% of confirmed cases) plus 2

Completed Cases: 168 (recovered & deaths) (75.7% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – with 3 confirmed cases – less 1

5 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – plus 1

Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

First time there are no new cases in Halton Region

Halton has 150 people tracing who help to contain the virus

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 20, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 19, 2020

587 COVID-19 confirmed cases – No Change

74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – No Change

661 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – no change

491 recovered (83.6% of all confirmed cases) – Plus 5

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – No Change

516 cases resolved – 78.1% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – No Change

Ontario accepting applications for Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) for the 2020-21 school year

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 15th.

Information for May 19, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM

23,774 confirmed cases which is an increase of 390 cases (1.9% increase)

18,190 cases are recovered 76.5% of all cases – plus 292

1,962 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 43

20,152 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.8%

559,794 people tested in total

7,382 tests performed

4,444 cases under investigation

991 people hospitalized – plus 5

160 people in ICU – less 7

120 people requiring ventilators – less 3

34.9% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

477 outbreaks – plus 5

355 ongoing outbreaks

Application process open for the government’s Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF)

US Border closure extended to June 21, 2020

UPDATE❗️ To date:

⏺We’ve received nearly 5M face shields – with approx 1.7M #MadeinCanada

⏺34 ✈️ loads of #PPE & medical supplies have landed in 🇨🇦 & we‘re at a pace of about 1 per day

⏺We’ve more than doubled the # of surgical masks received in the last week – now at +69M pic.twitter.com/guIBJ5ZQL0 — Anita Anand (@AnitaOakville) May 20, 2020

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 19, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 79,502

1,040 new cases

5,995 deaths – plus 70

40,697 recoveries – plus 721

46,692 resolved cases (58.7% of all cases)

4,319 cases required hospitalization

954 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

