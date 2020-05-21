Advertisement
This is the May 21st Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s community transmission rate is the lowest in Halton Region, and is below the province’s rate. Provincially the number of deaths continues to decline. Nationally over 6,000 people have now died from COVID-19.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 20th.
- Recoveries continue to outpace confirmed new cases.
- Oakville continues to have the lowest rate of community transmissions in Halton at 33%
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of May 20, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 199 – plus 2
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 224 – minus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
- Recoveries: 170 (85.4% of confirmed cases) plus 5
- Completed Cases: 173 (recovered & deaths) (77.2% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- Oakville accounts for 33.4% of Halton’s cases
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 20th.
- 27% of cases originate in Halton institutions (long-term care, retirement residences and hospitals)
- 43% of cases are due to community transmission
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of May 20, 2020
- 595 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 8
- 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1
- 670 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9
- 500 recovered (84% of all confirmed cases) – plus 9
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 525 cases resolved – 78.4% of all
- 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 84 people were hospitalized
- 4 people are still in hospital – minus 1
- 11,400 plus tests have been performed
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 20th.
Information for May 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 24,187 confirmed cases which is an increase of 413 cases (1.7% increase)
- 18,509 cases are recovered 76.5% of all cases – plus 319
- 1,993 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 31
- 20,502 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.8%
- 577,682 people tested in total
- 10,506 tests performed
- 5,051 cases under investigation
- 984 people hospitalized – less 7
- 155 people in ICU – less 5
- 117 people requiring ventilators – less 3
- 34.8% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 482 outbreaks – plus 5
- 346 ongoing outbreaks – less 9
- Number of confirmed cases surpasses 80K
- Number of deaths exceeds 6K
- First time in several weeks the number of new cases drops below 1K
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 20, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 80,555
- 990 new cases
- 6,062 deaths – plus 118
- 41,623 recoveries – plus 926
- 47,685 resolved cases (59.2% of all cases)
- 4,354 cases required hospitalization
- 967 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
Tags:
coronavirus, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Halton Region, May 21 2020, Ontario Government, Town of Oakville