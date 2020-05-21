Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 21st Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville’s community transmission rate is the lowest in Halton Region, and is below the province’s rate. Provincially the number of deaths continues to decline. Nationally over 6,000 people have now died from COVID-19.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 20th.

Recoveries continue to outpace confirmed new cases.

Oakville continues to have the lowest rate of community transmissions in Halton at 33%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of May 20, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 199 – plus 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 224 – minus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – No Change

Recoveries: 170 (85.4% of confirmed cases) plus 5

Completed Cases: 173 (recovered & deaths) (77.2% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

Oakville accounts for 33.4% of Halton’s cases

27% of cases originate in Halton institutions (long-term care, retirement residences and hospitals)

43% of cases are due to community transmission

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM for the end of day of May 20, 2020

595 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 8

75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

670 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 9

500 recovered (84% of all confirmed cases) – plus 9

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

525 cases resolved – 78.4% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

84 people were hospitalized

4 people are still in hospital – minus 1

11,400 plus tests have been performed

Ontario is funding 13 research programs on preventing, detecting and treating COVID-19.

Testing is significantly below the high of 18,000 per day

GTA accounts for 63.6% of all cases

Death rate of people aged 80 plus is 27.4%

68.6% of all deaths occurred among patients of institutions of which LTC accounts of 62.3%

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 20, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 21, 2020 at 10:30 AM

24,187 confirmed cases which is an increase of 413 cases (1.7% increase)

18,509 cases are recovered 76.5% of all cases – plus 319

1,993 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 31

20,502 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.8%

577,682 people tested in total

10,506 tests performed

5,051 cases under investigation

984 people hospitalized – less 7

155 people in ICU – less 5

117 people requiring ventilators – less 3

34.8% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

482 outbreaks – plus 5

346 ongoing outbreaks – less 9

Number of confirmed cases surpasses 80K

Number of deaths exceeds 6K

First time in several weeks the number of new cases drops below 1K

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 20, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 80,555

990 new cases

6,062 deaths – plus 118

41,623 recoveries – plus 926

47,685 resolved cases (59.2% of all cases)

4,354 cases required hospitalization

967 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

