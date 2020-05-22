Advertisement
This is the May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town and region continue to broaden the services available as cases are not overwhelming the Healthcare System. There are 4 people being treated for COVID-19 in Halton Healthcare’s hospitals.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 22, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of May 21, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 202 – plus 3
- Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – less 1
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 226 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
- Recoveries: 171 (84.7% of confirmed cases) plus 1
- Completed Cases: 174 (recovered & deaths) (77.0% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- Oakville accounts for 33.2% of Halton’s cases
- Halton Region Medical Officer of Health issued a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. This Order requires residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and all associated close contacts to stay home for 14 days and self-isolate.
- Assessment Centres start accepting a broader range of people; however, appointments are still necessary
- Number of confirmed cases tops 600
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 22, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of May 21, 2020
- 606 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 11
- 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – less 1
- 680 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 10
- 503 recovered (83% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 528 cases resolved – 77.6% of all
- 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 4 people are still in hospital – no change
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Information for May 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 24,628 confirmed cases which is an increase of 441 cases (1.8% increase)
- 18,767 cases are recovered 76.5% of all cases – plus 259
- 2,021 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 28
- 20,778 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.4%
- 588,958 people tested in total
- 11,276 tests performed
- 5,516 cases under investigation
- 961 people hospitalized – less 23
- 153 people in ICU – less 2
- 120 people requiring ventilators – plus 3
- 34.4% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 485 outbreaks – plus 3
- 344 ongoing outbreaks – less 2
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Information was released as of May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 20, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 81,756
- 1,222 new cases
- 6,180 deaths – plus 122
- 42,467 recoveries – plus 844
- 47,685 resolved cases (59.2% of all cases)
- 4,424 cases required hospitalization
- 978 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
