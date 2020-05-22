Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town and region continue to broaden the services available as cases are not overwhelming the Healthcare System. There are 4 people being treated for COVID-19 in Halton Healthcare’s hospitals.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

Town starts accepting requests for marriage licence applications on May 25th

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 22, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of May 21, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 202 – plus 3

Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – less 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 226 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – No Change

Recoveries: 171 (84.7% of confirmed cases) plus 1

Completed Cases: 174 (recovered & deaths) (77.0% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

Oakville accounts for 33.2% of Halton’s cases

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

Halton Region Medical Officer of Health issued a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. This Order requires residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and all associated close contacts to stay home for 14 days and self-isolate .

. Assessment Centres start accepting a broader range of people; however, appointments are still necessary

Number of confirmed cases tops 600

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 22, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of May 21, 2020

606 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 11

74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – less 1

680 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 10

503 recovered (83% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

528 cases resolved – 77.6% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

4 people are still in hospital – no change

Number of deaths surpasses 2,000

Ontario corporations can now conduct virtual meetings and to defer certain annual meetings in specified circumstances and is allowing the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services to accept copies of documents, electronic signatures on documents, and electronic filing of documents.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

Information for May 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM

24,628 confirmed cases which is an increase of 441 cases (1.8% increase)

18,767 cases are recovered 76.5% of all cases – plus 259

2,021 deaths 8.3% of those confirmed cases – plus 28

20,778 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.4%

588,958 people tested in total

11,276 tests performed

5,516 cases under investigation

961 people hospitalized – less 23

153 people in ICU – less 2

120 people requiring ventilators – plus 3

34.4% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

485 outbreaks – plus 3

344 ongoing outbreaks – less 2

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

Benefits finder tool launched, “Find financial help during COVID-19”, on canada.ca/coronavirusbenefits, to help people determine which benefits programs best meet their needs

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 20, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 81,756

1,222 new cases

6,180 deaths – plus 122

42,467 recoveries – plus 844

47,685 resolved cases (59.2% of all cases)

4,424 cases required hospitalization

978 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

Advertisement

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

coronavirus, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Government Policy, Halton Region, May 22 2020, Town of Oakville