// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update

May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Friday, May 22, 2020 4:55 pm  ·  0 Comments

May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update
Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update. The town and region continue to broaden the services available as cases are not overwhelming the Healthcare System. There are 4 people being treated for COVID-19 in Halton Healthcare’s hospitals. 

 

May 22nd Oakville COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 22, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of May 21, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 202 – plus 3
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – less 1
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 226 – plus 2
  • Total Deaths: 3 – No Change
  • Recoveries: 171 (84.7% of confirmed cases) plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 174 (recovered & deaths) (77.0% of all cases)
  • 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • Oakville accounts for 33.2% of Halton’s cases

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

  • Halton Region Medical Officer of Health issued a Class Order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act. This Order requires residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and all associated close contacts to stay home for 14 days and self-isolate.
  • Assessment Centres start accepting a broader range of people; however, appointments are still necessary
  • Number of confirmed cases tops 600

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 22, 2020 at 9:40 AM for the end of day of May 21, 2020

  • 606 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 11
  • 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – less 1
  • 680 Total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 10
  • 503 recovered (83% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 528 cases resolved – 77.6% of all
  • 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
  • 4 people are still in hospital – no change

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

Information for May 21, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 24,628 confirmed cases which is an increase of 441 cases (1.8% increase)
  • 18,767 cases are recovered  76.5% of all cases – plus 259
  • 2,021 deaths  8.3% of those confirmed cases –  plus 28
  • 20,778 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.4%
  • 588,958 people tested in total
  • 11,276 tests performed
  • 5,516 cases under investigation
  • 961 people hospitalized – less 23
  • 153 people in ICU – less 2
  • 120 people requiring ventilators – plus 3
  • 34.4% of cases trace back to community transmission

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 485 outbreaks – plus 3
  • 344 ongoing outbreaks – less 2

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 21st.

  • Benefits finder tool launched, “Find financial help during COVID-19”,  on canada.ca/coronavirusbenefits, to help people determine which benefits programs best meet their needs

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 20, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 81,756
  • 1,222 new cases
  • 6,180 deaths – plus 122
  • 42,467 recoveries – plus 844
  • 47,685 resolved cases (59.2% of all cases)
  • 4,424 cases required hospitalization
  • 978 cases in hospital in intensive care
  • 81% of cases related to community transmission

Advertisement

Tags:

, , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed