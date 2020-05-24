Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 24th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The last few days in Oakville have been positive as there were no new cases or deaths reported. Provincially, there is a steady decline in the number of people in hospital and the number of new deaths continues to decline. Unfortunately, Ontario is falling well below its testing targets. Federally, new cases continue to climb as we surpassed the number of confirmed cases in China.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 22nd.

There are 2 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital as of 12:01 AM.

COVID Assessment Centres are now testing all patients admitted to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospitals.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of May 23, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 202 – no change

Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 226 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 177 (87.6% of confirmed cases) plus 9

Completed Cases: 180 (recovered & deaths) (79.6% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

Oakville accounts for 32.9% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 22nd.

There are 4 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Hospital (1 in Milton, 1 in Georgetown and 2 in Oakville).

One new Long-Term Care Home in Halton Hills declared an outbreak

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of May 23, 2020

612 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 6

75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

687 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 7

514 recovered (83.9% of all confirmed cases) – plus 11

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

539 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 78.5% of all

6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – plus 1

4 people are still in hospital – no change

Number of confirmed cases surpasses 25,000

Testing continues to hover around the 11,000 per day mark which is well below the testing rate of 18,000 per day

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 22nd.

Information for May 23, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM

25,500 confirmed cases which is an increase of 872 cases (1.8% increase)

19,477 cases are recovered 76.4% of all cases – plus 710

2,073 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 52

21,550 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.5%

611,369 people tested in total

11,383 tests performed

3,216 cases under investigation

878 people hospitalized – less 83

148 people in ICU – less 5

104 people requiring ventilators – plus 16

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

497 outbreaks – plus 12

341 ongoing outbreaks – less 3

Number of cases resolved surpasses 50,000

Canada surpasses China in the number of confirmed cases

Canada has tested 3.8% of our population in comparison to the US that has tested 4.3% of its population

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 22nd.

Information was released as of May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 20, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 84,081

2,297 new cases

6,380 deaths – plus 203

43,636 recoveries – plus 1,169

50,016 resolved cases (59.5% of all cases)

4,519 cases required hospitalization

991 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

