Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the May 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update. It is an almost flat day for Oakville as there are just slightly more recoveries than there are new cases, and in Halton they are equal. For the province and country there are more confirmed cases being diagnosed than there are recoveries. However, in Ontario there are fewer people requiring hospitalization.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial is caring for 2 COVID-19 Patients

31% of cases were contracted via community transmission which is 11% lower than the region’s average

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of May 24, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 204 – plus 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 228 – plus 2

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 178 (87.3% of confirmed cases) plus 1

Completed Cases: 181 (recovered & deaths) (79.4% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

Oakville accounts for 32.9% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.

Just under 12,000 COVID-19 tests have been taken

CEO of Halton Healthcare releases a statement about getting Halton’s hospitals back to pre-pandemic service levels

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of May 24, 2020

619 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7

75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

694 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 7

521 recovered (83.9% of all confirmed cases) – plus 7

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

546 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 78.5% of all

6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

4 people are still in hospital – no change

The daily number of tests continues to drop, and is now just above 8,000 per day which is 10,000 below what was announced as a target. The premier has indicated the province will start to do targeted testing of particular postal codes of asymptomatic as well as symptomatic individuals.

Hospitals Assume Management of Two Long-Term Care Homes – (River Glen Haven Nursing Home & Downsview Long Term Care)

Over 3,500 civic-minded Ontarians have signed up on the site to volunteer, and over 3,100 have contacted community organizations regarding a volunteer opportunity; and

Number of daily new cases continues to sit above 400

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.

Information for May 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM

25,904 confirmed cases which is an increase of 404 cases (1.6% increase)

19,698 cases are recovered 76% of all cases – plus 221

2,102 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 29

21,800 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.2%

619,539 people tested in total

8,170 tests performed

3,883 cases under investigation

859 people hospitalized – less 18

148 people in ICU – no change

114 people requiring ventilators – plus 10

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

500 outbreaks

336 ongoing outbreaks – less 5

A four-week hotline service called the Business Resilience Service will help entrepreneurs and small business owners in need of financial planning advice, particularly those who may not have access to an accountant. The service will also be open to not-for-profit organizations and charities.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.

Information was released as of May 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 24, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 85,103

1,078 new cases

6,453 deaths – plus 69

44,530 recoveries – plus 898

50,983 resolved cases (59.9% of all cases)

4,543 cases required hospitalization

994 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Coronavirus Status, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville