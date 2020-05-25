Advertisement
This is the May 25th Oakville COVID-19 Update. It is an almost flat day for Oakville as there are just slightly more recoveries than there are new cases, and in Halton they are equal. For the province and country there are more confirmed cases being diagnosed than there are recoveries. However, in Ontario there are fewer people requiring hospitalization.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial is caring for 2 COVID-19 Patients
- 31% of cases were contracted via community transmission which is 11% lower than the region’s average
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of May 24, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 204 – plus 2
- Likely cases in Oakville is 24 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 228 – plus 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 178 (87.3% of confirmed cases) plus 1
- Completed Cases: 181 (recovered & deaths) (79.4% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- Oakville accounts for 32.9% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of May 24, 2020
- 619 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7
- 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
- 694 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 7
- 521 recovered (83.9% of all confirmed cases) – plus 7
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 546 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 78.5% of all
- 6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 4 people are still in hospital – no change
- The daily number of tests continues to drop, and is now just above 8,000 per day which is 10,000 below what was announced as a target. The premier has indicated the province will start to do targeted testing of particular postal codes of asymptomatic as well as symptomatic individuals.
- Hospitals Assume Management of Two Long-Term Care Homes – (River Glen Haven Nursing Home & Downsview Long Term Care)
- Over 3,500 civic-minded Ontarians have signed up on the site to volunteer, and over 3,100 have contacted community organizations regarding a volunteer opportunity; and
- Number of daily new cases continues to sit above 400
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.
Information for May 24, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 25,904 confirmed cases which is an increase of 404 cases (1.6% increase)
- 19,698 cases are recovered 76% of all cases – plus 221
- 2,102 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 29
- 21,800 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.2%
- 619,539 people tested in total
- 8,170 tests performed
- 3,883 cases under investigation
- 859 people hospitalized – less 18
- 148 people in ICU – no change
- 114 people requiring ventilators – plus 10
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 500 outbreaks
- 336 ongoing outbreaks – less 5
- A four-week hotline service called the Business Resilience Service will help entrepreneurs and small business owners in need of financial planning advice, particularly those who may not have access to an accountant. The service will also be open to not-for-profit organizations and charities.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 24th.
Information was released as of May 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 24, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 85,103
- 1,078 new cases
- 6,453 deaths – plus 69
- 44,530 recoveries – plus 898
- 50,983 resolved cases (59.9% of all cases)
- 4,543 cases required hospitalization
- 994 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
Tags:
Coronavirus Status, Covid 19, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, Town of Oakville