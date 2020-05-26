Advertisement

This is the May 26th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville accounts for all the new cases in Halton, though there were an equal number of recoveries in town. For Halton there were twice as many recoveries as new cases. Ontario’s new cases and deaths continues to decline.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 25th.

Oakville accounts for all new cases in Halton

Town passes resolution calling for more testing

Town loses $13.4M due to Pandemic

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 26, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 25, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 208 – plus 4

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – plus 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 233 – plus 5

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 183 (87.9% of confirmed cases) plus 5

Completed Cases: 186 (recovered & deaths) (79.8% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH

Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

Double the number of recoveries than new cases

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 25, 2020 at 8:45 AM for the end of day of May 24, 2020

623 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 4

76 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 1

699 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

531 recovered (85.2% of all confirmed cases) – plus 10

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

556 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 79.5% of all

6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

4 people are still in hospital – no change

Number of new cases drops substantially below 400, and below 300 for the first time since April 2nd, and the number of new deaths as continues to drop.

Daily testing numbers are substantially down

Number of hospitalizations and patients in ICU continues to drop

Canadian Armed Forces report on the five long-term care homes which details serious concerns around infection prevention, safety, staffing and level of care.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 25, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM

26,191 confirmed cases which is an increase of 287 cases (1.1% increase)

19,958 cases are recovered 76.2% of all cases – plus 260

2,123 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 21

22,081 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.3%

629,414 people tested in total

9,875 tests performed

6,961 cases under investigation

848 people hospitalized – less 11

143 people in ICU – less 5

113 people requiring ventilators – less 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

502 outbreaks – plus 2

333 ongoing outbreaks – less 2

New cases surpasses the number of resolved cases for a second day

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 25, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 85,998

1,012 new cases

6,566 deaths – plus 121

45,250 recoveries – plus 720

51,816 resolved cases (60.3% of all cases)

4,572 cases required hospitalization

1,000 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

