This is the May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update. In Oakville and Halton there were no new cases or new deaths, and one probable case was negative. It is also the first time that resolved cases surpassed 80%, so there are now 44 active cases in Oakville and 2 people in OTMH. The province has ramped up testing to 15K, and the number of new cases and deaths are declining rapidly. It is a good day!
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM for the end of day of May 26, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 208 – no change
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 233 – no change
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 186 (89.4% of confirmed cases) plus 3
- Completed Cases: 189 (recovered & deaths) (81.1% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 2 cases in OTMH – no change
- Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.
- No new cases, a drop of probable cases, and no new deaths
- Number of resolved cases surpasses 80% for the first time
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM for the end of day of May 26, 2020
- 623 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change
- 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1
- 698 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1
- 547 recovered (87.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 16
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 572 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 81.9% of all
- 6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 4 people are still in hospital – no change
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.
Information for May 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 26,483 confirmed cases which is an increase of 292 cases (1.1% increase)
- 20,372 cases are recovered 76.9% of all cases – plus 414
- 2,123 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 32
- 22,495 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%
- 644,547 people tested in total
- 15,133 tests performed
- 6,961 cases under investigation
- 847 people hospitalized – less 1
- 150 people in ICU – plus 7
- 117 people requiring ventilators – plus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 518 outbreaks – plus 16
- 338 ongoing outbreaks – plus 5
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.
Information was released as of May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 26, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 86,939
- 936 new cases
- 6,671 deaths – plus 94
- 46,084 recoveries – plus 834
- 52,755 resolved cases (60.7% of all cases)
