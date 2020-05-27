// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update

May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:45 pm  ·  0 Comments

May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo credit: Frank McKenna on Unsplash

Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update. In Oakville and Halton there were no new cases or new deaths, and one probable case was negative. It is also the first time that resolved cases surpassed 80%, so there are now 44 active cases in Oakville and 2 people in OTMH. The province has ramped up testing to 15K, and the number of new cases and deaths are declining rapidly. It is a good day!

 

May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM for the end of day of May 26, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 208 – no change
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 233 – no change
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 186 (89.4% of confirmed cases) plus 3
  • Completed Cases: 189 (recovered & deaths) (81.1% of all cases)
  • 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 2 cases in OTMH – no change
  • Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

  • No new cases, a drop of probable cases, and no new deaths
  • Number of resolved cases surpasses 80% for the first time

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM for the end of day of May 26, 2020

  • 623 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change
  • 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1
  • 698 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  minus 1
  • 547 recovered (87.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 16
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 572 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 81.9% of all
  • 6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
  • 4 people are still in hospital – no change

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

Information for May 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 26,483 confirmed cases which is an increase of 292 cases (1.1% increase)
  • 20,372 cases are recovered  76.9% of all cases – plus 414
  • 2,123 deaths  8.1% of those confirmed cases –  plus 32
  • 22,495 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%
  • 644,547 people tested in total
  • 15,133 tests performed
  • 6,961 cases under investigation
  • 847 people hospitalized – less 1
  • 150 people in ICU – plus 7
  • 117 people requiring ventilators – plus 4

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 518 outbreaks – plus 16
  • 338 ongoing outbreaks – plus 5

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

Information was released as of May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 26, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 86,939
  • 936 new cases
  • 6,671 deaths – plus 94
  • 46,084 recoveries – plus 834
  • 52,755 resolved cases (60.7% of all cases)

Tags:

, , , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed