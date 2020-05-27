Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

This is the May 27th Oakville COVID-19 Update. In Oakville and Halton there were no new cases or new deaths, and one probable case was negative. It is also the first time that resolved cases surpassed 80%, so there are now 44 active cases in Oakville and 2 people in OTMH. The province has ramped up testing to 15K, and the number of new cases and deaths are declining rapidly. It is a good day!

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

Town releases next steps to re-opening

YMCA Oakville cancels summer camps

Completed cases surpasses 80% for the first time

No new cases, probably case or deaths

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM for the end of day of May 26, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 208 – no change

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 233 – no change

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 186 (89.4% of confirmed cases) plus 3

Completed Cases: 189 (recovered & deaths) (81.1% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

2 cases in OTMH – no change

Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

No new cases, a drop of probable cases, and no new deaths

Number of resolved cases surpasses 80% for the first time

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 27, 2020 at 8:40 AM for the end of day of May 26, 2020

623 COVID-19 confirmed cases – no change

75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1

698 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1

547 recovered (87.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 16

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

572 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 81.9% of all

6 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

4 people are still in hospital – no change

Province extends emergency order until June 9, 2020

Testing increased substantially, exceeding 15K

Recovered cases surpasses new cases by over 100

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

Information for May 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM

26,483 confirmed cases which is an increase of 292 cases (1.1% increase)

20,372 cases are recovered 76.9% of all cases – plus 414

2,123 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 32

22,495 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 84.9%

644,547 people tested in total

15,133 tests performed

6,961 cases under investigation

847 people hospitalized – less 1

150 people in ICU – plus 7

117 people requiring ventilators – plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

518 outbreaks – plus 16

338 ongoing outbreaks – plus 5

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 26th.

Information was released as of May 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 26, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 86,939

936 new cases

6,671 deaths – plus 94

46,084 recoveries – plus 834

52,755 resolved cases (60.7% of all cases)

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Coronavirus Update, COVID-19 Update, Emergency Order, Government of Canada, Halton Region, May 27 2020, Ontario Government, Town of Oakville