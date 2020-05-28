Advertisement
This is the May 28th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The numbers continue to trend in the right direction for Oakville and Halton. We have seen another day with no new deaths. Provincially, testing numbers have bounced back up, but a large number of pending cases also has occurred. Unfortunately, the big issue for Canada is Quebec which accounts for 50% of all new cases and deaths.
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Case information was released on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 27, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 209 – plus 1
- Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 234 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 191 (91.4% of confirmed cases) plus 5
- Completed Cases: 194 (recovered & deaths) (82.9% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 1 cases in OTMH – minus 1
- Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.
- Total number of case & probable cases surpasses 700 for the first
- One less ongoing outbreak, and one less patient in
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Case information was released on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 27, 2020
- 628 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
- 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
- 703 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1
- 555 recovered (88.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 8
- 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
- 580 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 82.5% of all
- 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1
- 3 people are still in hospital – minus 1
- Community transmission rate: 34%
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.
Information for May 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 26,866 confirmed cases which is an increase of 383 cases (1.4% increase)
- 20,673 cases are recovered 76.9% of all cases – plus 301
- 2,189 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 66
- 22,862 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 85.1%
- 662,162 people tested in total
- 17,615 tests performed
- 11,868 cases under investigation
- 833 people hospitalized – minus 14
- 137 people in ICU – minus 13
- 94 people requiring ventilators – minus 23
- Community transmission rate: 42%
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 520 outbreaks – plus 2
- 332 ongoing outbreaks – minus 3
- Quebec accounts for over 50% of all new cases and deaths.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.
Information was released as of May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 27, 2020
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 87,902
- 872 new cases
- 6,799 deaths – plus 126
- 46,777 recoveries – plus 693
- 53,576 resolved cases (60.9% of all cases)
