This is the May 28th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The numbers continue to trend in the right direction for Oakville and Halton. We have seen another day with no new deaths. Provincially, testing numbers have bounced back up, but a large number of pending cases also has occurred. Unfortunately, the big issue for Canada is Quebec which accounts for 50% of all new cases and deaths.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

Recoveries surpasses 90% of confirmed cases for the first time

Mayor outlines plan to provide additional supports for Main Street Retailers and Restaurants

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 27, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 209 – plus 1

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 234 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 191 (91.4% of confirmed cases) plus 5

Completed Cases: 194 (recovered & deaths) (82.9% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

1 cases in OTMH – minus 1

Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

Total number of case & probable cases surpasses 700 for the first

One less ongoing outbreak, and one less patient in

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 27, 2020

628 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5

75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

703 total cases (confirmed and probable) – minus 1

555 recovered (88.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 8

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

580 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 82.5% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1

3 people are still in hospital – minus 1

Community transmission rate: 34%

The number of people who require hospitalization, are ICU, or need to be on a ventilator continues to drop dramatically. This is the first day in at least a month that under 100 people needed to be on a ventilator.

LTC, Hospital, and Retirement facilities that are experiencing outbreaks declined for the first time today.

Province extending the mandate of the Incident Management System Long-Term Care Table

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

Information for May 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM

26,866 confirmed cases which is an increase of 383 cases (1.4% increase)

20,673 cases are recovered 76.9% of all cases – plus 301

2,189 deaths 8.1% of those confirmed cases – plus 66

22,862 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 85.1%

662,162 people tested in total

17,615 tests performed

11,868 cases under investigation

833 people hospitalized – minus 14

137 people in ICU – minus 13

94 people requiring ventilators – minus 23

Community transmission rate: 42%

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

520 outbreaks – plus 2

332 ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

Quebec accounts for over 50% of all new cases and deaths.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

Information was released as of May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 27, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 87,902

872 new cases

6,799 deaths – plus 126

46,777 recoveries – plus 693

53,576 resolved cases (60.9% of all cases)

