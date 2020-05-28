// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 28th Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Photo credit: Kelsey Curtis on Unsplash

This is the May 28th Oakville COVID-19 Update. The numbers continue to trend in the right direction for Oakville and Halton. We have seen another day with no new deaths. Provincially, testing numbers have bounced back up, but a large number of pending cases also has occurred. Unfortunately, the big issue for Canada is Quebec which accounts for 50% of all new cases and deaths. 

 

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 27, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 209 – plus 1
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 234 – plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 191 (91.4% of confirmed cases) plus 5
  • Completed Cases: 194 (recovered & deaths) (82.9% of all cases)
  • 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 1 cases in OTMH – minus 1
  • Oakville accounts for 33.3% of cases, 12% of all deaths in Halton

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

  • Total number of case & probable cases surpasses 700 for the first
  • One less ongoing outbreak, and one less patient in

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 AM for the end of day of May 27, 2020

  • 628 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 5
  • 75 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
  • 703 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  minus 1
  • 555 recovered (88.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 8
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 580 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 82.5% of all
  • 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1
  • 3 people are still in hospital – minus 1
  • Community transmission rate: 34%

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

Information for May 27, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 26,866 confirmed cases which is an increase of 383 cases (1.4% increase)
  • 20,673 cases are recovered  76.9% of all cases – plus 301
  • 2,189 deaths  8.1% of those confirmed cases –  plus 66
  • 22,862 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 85.1%
  • 662,162 people tested in total
  • 17,615 tests performed
  • 11,868 cases under investigation
  • 833 people hospitalized – minus 14
  • 137 people in ICU – minus 13
  • 94 people requiring ventilators – minus 23
  • Community transmission rate: 42%

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 520 outbreaks – plus 2
  • 332 ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

  • Quebec accounts for over 50% of all new cases and deaths.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 27th.

Information was released as of May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 27, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 87,902
  • 872 new cases
  • 6,799 deaths – plus 126
  • 46,777 recoveries – plus 693
  • 53,576 resolved cases (60.9% of all cases)

