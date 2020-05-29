Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update. On the positive side there are more recoveries in Halton than new cases. There are just 2 new cases, but only one recovery in Oakville. Today, parents were hit as the town cancelled all Summer Recreational Programs. The YMCA cancelled their programs yesterday.

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 28th.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 28, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 211 – plus 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 236 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 192 (91% of confirmed cases) plus 1

Completed Cases: 195 (recovered & deaths) (82.6% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

1 cases in OTMH – no change

Assessment centres are now open for any person showing one or more symptom(s) of COVID-19. There are no walk-in assessment centres in Halton. Anyone wanting to take a test needs to make an appointment.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 28, 2020

635 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7

74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1

709 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 6

564 recovered (88.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 9

25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change

589 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 83.1% of all

5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1

2 people are still in hospital – minus 1

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Information for May 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM

27,210 confirmed cases which is an increase of 344 cases (1.4% increase)

20,983 cases are recovered 77.1% of all cases – plus 310

2,230 deaths 8.2% of those confirmed cases – plus 41

23,213 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 85.3%

18,525 tests performed

13,351 cases under investigation

826 people hospitalized – minus 7

129 people in ICU – minus 8

100 people requiring ventilators – plus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

524 outbreaks – plus 4

329 ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Information was released as of May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 28, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 88,856

993 new cases

6,918 deaths – plus 112

47,443 recoveries – plus 666

54,361 resolved cases (61.2% of all cases)

