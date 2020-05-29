// Paste this code as high in the of the page as possible: // Additionally, paste this code immediately after the opening tag:

May 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update

May 29 Oakville COVID-19 Update

By

Friday, May 29, 2020

May 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Photo credit: Oakville News Inc

This is the May 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update.  On the positive side there are more recoveries in Halton than new cases. There are just 2 new cases, but only one recovery in Oakville. Today, parents were hit as the town cancelled all Summer Recreational Programs. The YMCA cancelled their programs yesterday. 

 

May 29th Oakville COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 28th.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Case information was released on May 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 28, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 211 – plus 2
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 25 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 236 – plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 192 (91% of confirmed cases) plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 195 (recovered & deaths) (82.6% of all cases)
  • 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 1 cases in OTMH – no change

 

Halton Region COVID-19 Update

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 28th.

  • Assessment centres are now open for any person showing one or more symptom(s) of COVID-19. There are no walk-in assessment centres in Halton. Anyone wanting to take a test needs to make an appointment.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Case information was released on May 29, 2020 at 9:30 AM for the end of day of May 28, 2020

  • 635 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 7
  • 74 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – minus 1
  • 709 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 6
  • 564 recovered (88.8% of all confirmed cases) – plus 9
  • 25 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – no change
  • 589 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 83.1% of all
  • 5 ongoing institutions outbreaks – minus 1
  • 2 people are still in hospital – minus 1

 

Ontario COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 28th.

Information for May 28, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 27,210 confirmed cases which is an increase of 344 cases (1.4% increase)
  • 20,983 cases are recovered  77.1% of all cases – plus 310
  • 2,230 deaths 8.2% of those confirmed cases –  plus 41
  • 23,213 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 85.3%
  • 18,525 tests performed
  • 13,351 cases under investigation
  • 826 people hospitalized – minus 7
  • 129 people in ICU – minus 8
  • 100 people requiring ventilators – plus 6

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 524 outbreaks – plus 4
  • 329 ongoing outbreaks – minus 3

 

Canada COVID-19 Update

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or Minus figure is tabulated from the last update which was May 28th.

Information was released as of May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 28, 2020

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 88,856
  • 993 new cases
  • 6,918 deaths – plus 112
  • 47,443 recoveries – plus 666
  • 54,361 resolved cases (61.2% of all cases)

