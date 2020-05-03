Advertisement
This is the May 3rd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Is not as positive as the update released May 1st as new cases surpasses recoveries. However, testing in Ontario has increased substantially, and now tops 17 K per day for the first time, which may account for this change.
May 3rd COVID-19 Update
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 3rd, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April May 2, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 161
- Likely cases in Oakville is 22
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 183
- Total Deaths: 2
- Recoveries: 132 (82% of confirmed cases)
- Completed Cases: 134
- 4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks
- 1 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 33.6% of Halton’s cases
Melissa Kehrer McWilliam shared this picture of one of the many painted rocks along Shannon Creek Trail
- Spring Compost Giveaway Cancelled
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of May 2, 2020
- 476 COVID-19 confirmed cases
- 62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation
- 538 Total cases (confirmed and probable)
- 388 recovered
- 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths
- 393 cases resolved – 86.1% of confirmed cases – 76.2% of all
- 12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)
- First time province tests more than 17K per day
- Healthcare workers represent 15% of all cases
- LTC Patients and Retirement Residents represent 48.5% of all deaths, but only represent on 14.2% of all cases
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for May 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 17,533 confirmed cases which is an increase of 434 cases (2.5% increase)
- 12,005 cases are resolved 68.2% of all cases
- 1,216 deaths increase of 40 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases
- 327,505 people tested in total
- 17,146 tests performed
- 9,785 cases under investigation
- 1,010 people hospitalized
- 232 people in ICU
- 174 people requiring ventilators
- 36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission
Age vs Death Statistics
- 19 and under: 0.0%
- 20 to 39: 0.2%
- 40 to 59: 1.0%
- 60 to 79: 8.0%
- 80 plus: 12%
Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary
- 209 locations – 8 new outbreaks
- 2,488 patients
- 1,224 staff
- 590 patient deaths
- 1 staff death
- $175.6 million contribution to AbCellera Biologics, a Canadian biotechnology company that researches and discovers next-generation antibody drugs to fight infection and disease
- Quebec is the hardest hit province in Canada with 51.9% of all cases and 59.2% of all deaths. Quebec represents 22.9% of Canada’s population.
- Ontario has 30.7% of Canada’s cases, and 33.7% of Canada’s deaths; however, Ontario represents 40.5% of Canada population.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 57,148
- 1,653 new cases
- 3,606 deaths an increase 175
- 893,490 tests
- 3,148 cases required hospitalization
- 753 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
