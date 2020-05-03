Painted rocks, some with inspiring messages and others make you smile dot the many trails in Oakville.

This is the May 3rd COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Is not as positive as the update released May 1st as new cases surpasses recoveries. However, testing in Ontario has increased substantially, and now tops 17 K per day for the first time, which may account for this change.

May 3rd COVID-19 Update

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 3rd, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April May 2, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 161

Likely cases in Oakville is 22

Confirmed and likely cases total is 183

Total Deaths: 2

Recoveries: 132 (82% of confirmed cases)

Completed Cases: 134

4 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks

1 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 33.6% of Halton’s cases

Spring Compost Giveaway Cancelled

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of May 2, 2020

476 COVID-19 confirmed cases

62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation

538 Total cases (confirmed and probable)

388 recovered

22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths

393 cases resolved – 86.1% of confirmed cases – 76.2% of all

12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 7 resolved)

First time province tests more than 17K per day

Healthcare workers represent 15% of all cases

LTC Patients and Retirement Residents represent 48.5% of all deaths, but only represent on 14.2% of all cases

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM

17,533 confirmed cases which is an increase of 434 cases (2.5% increase)

12,005 cases are resolved 68.2% of all cases

1,216 deaths increase of 40 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases

327,505 people tested in total

17,146 tests performed

9,785 cases under investigation

1,010 people hospitalized

232 people in ICU

174 people requiring ventilators

36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission

Age vs Death Statistics

19 and under: 0.0%

20 to 39: 0.2%

40 to 59: 1.0%

60 to 79: 8.0%

80 plus: 12%

Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary

209 locations – 8 new outbreaks

2,488 patients

1,224 staff

590 patient deaths

1 staff death

$175.6 million contribution to AbCellera Biologics, a Canadian biotechnology company that researches and discovers next-generation antibody drugs to fight infection and disease

Quebec is the hardest hit province in Canada with 51.9% of all cases and 59.2% of all deaths. Quebec represents 22.9% of Canada’s population.

Ontario has 30.7% of Canada’s cases, and 33.7% of Canada’s deaths; however, Ontario represents 40.5% of Canada population.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 57,148

1,653 new cases

3,606 deaths an increase 175

893,490 tests

3,148 cases required hospitalization

753 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

