This is the May 4th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. We’ve returned to having more cases resolved than confirmed in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario. There has been a spike in cases as Ontario continues to ramp up testing.
More cases recovered in Oakville than we confirmed
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 4th, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April May 3, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 162 an increase of 1
- Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 184
- Total Deaths: 2
- Recoveries: 134 (82.7% of confirmed cases) increase of 2
- Completed Cases: 136
- 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks decrease 1
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
- Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
More people have recovered from COVID-19 than were confirmed.
Total Lab testing surpasses 7,500
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of May 3, 2020
- 478 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 2
- 63 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase 1
- 541 Total cases (confirmed and probable)
- 395 recovered an increase of 7
- 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths
- 417 cases resolved – 87.2% of confirmed cases – 77.1% of all
- 12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 8 resolved) an increase of 1
- More people recovered than were diagnosed
- Number of people in hospital drops below 1,000
- 34% of all new cases originate in Institutions
- 42.9% of deaths originate in Long Term Care Homes
- Testing in Ontario Ramps Up
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for May 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 17,923 confirmed cases which is an increase of 370 cases (2.1% increase)
- 12,505 cases are resolved 69.8% of all cases an increase of 500
- 1,300 deaths increase of 84 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases
- 342,060 people tested in total
- 14,555 tests performed
- 6,265 cases under investigation
- 984 people hospitalized
- 225 people in ICU
- 175 people requiring ventilators
- 36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission
Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary
- 212 locations – 3 new outbreaks
- 2,564 patients an increase of 76
- 1,224 staff an increase of 50
- 626 patient deaths an increase of 36
- 1 staff death
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 57,148
- 1,576 new cases
- 3,766 deaths an increase 160
- 893,490 tests (23,770 per Million)
- 3,275 cases required hospitalization an increase of 127
- 753 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 22
- 159 cases require ventilators
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
- 24,416 people have recovered
- 49% of all cases are resolved (recovered & deaths)
