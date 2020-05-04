May 4th COVID-19 Update for Oakville

May 3rd COVID-19 Update - Thank You Pin

By

Monday, May 4, 2020 5:22 pm  ·  0 Comments

May 4th COVID-19 Update for Oakville
Alexa Von Steun and family created "Thank You" pins in hopes of spreading love and appreciation through these trying times! "Thank You" pins can be purchased for a donation amount of ones choice and then given to whomever they feel deserves a “thank you” even if it’s yourself! (see link in the post to order)
Find Oakville's Cheapest Gas
Advertisement

Related Articles

About the Author

Nolan A Machan

Nolan A Machan

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Latest posts (See all)

Advertisement

This is the May 4th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. We’ve returned to having more cases resolved than confirmed in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario. There has been a spike in cases as Ontario continues to ramp up testing. 

May 4th COVID-19 Update

Town of Oakville

More cases recovered in Oakville than we confirmed

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

You’re Fantastic – Tannery Park

Case information was released on May 4th, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April May 3, 2020

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 162 an increase of 1
  • Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 184
  • Total Deaths: 2
  • Recoveries: 134 (82.7% of confirmed cases) increase of 2
  • Completed Cases: 136
  • 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks decrease 1
  • 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks
  • Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

 

Halton

More people have recovered from COVID-19 than were confirmed.

Total Lab testing surpasses 7,500

 

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of May 3, 2020

  • 478 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 2
  • 63 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase 1
  • 541 Total cases (confirmed and probable)
  • 395 recovered an increase of 7
  • 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths
  • 417 cases resolved – 87.2% of confirmed cases – 77.1% of all
  • 12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 8 resolved) an increase of 1
May 3rd COVID-19 Update - Thank You Pin

You can purchase the pins through by contacting Alex on Facebook at Alexa Vs.

 

Provincial COVID-19 Update

  • More people recovered than were diagnosed
  • Number of people in hospital drops below 1,000
  • 34% of all new cases originate in Institutions
  • 42.9% of deaths originate in Long Term Care Homes
  • Testing in Ontario Ramps Up

 

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM

  • 17,923 confirmed cases which is an increase of 370 cases (2.1% increase)
  • 12,505 cases are resolved  69.8% of all cases an increase of 500
  • 1,300 deaths increase of 84 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases
  • 342,060 people tested in total
  • 14,555 tests performed
  • 6,265 cases under investigation
  • 984 people hospitalized
  • 225 people in ICU
  • 175 people requiring ventilators
  • 36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission

Hope – Tannery Park

Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary

  • 212 locations – 3 new outbreaks
  • 2,564 patients an increase of 76
  • 1,224 staff an increase of 50
  • 626 patient deaths an increase of 36
  • 1 staff death

 

Federal COVID-19 Update

 

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 57,148

  • 1,576 new cases
  • 3,766 deaths an increase 160
  • 893,490 tests (23,770 per Million)
  • 3,275 cases required hospitalization an increase of 127
  • 753 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 22
  • 159 cases require ventilators
  • 81% of cases related to community transmission
  • 24,416 people have recovered
  • 49% of all cases are resolved (recovered & deaths)

Tags:

, , , , , ,

Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us...

Email Newsletter Icon Twitter Icon Facebook Icon Pinterest Icon Instagram Icon RSS Feed Icon

Oakville Traffic

Loading... [Refresh]

Oakville News Twitter Feed