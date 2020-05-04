Alexa Von Steun and family created "Thank You" pins in hopes of spreading love and appreciation through these trying times! "Thank You" pins can be purchased for a donation amount of ones choice and then given to whomever they feel deserves a “thank you” even if it’s yourself! (see link in the post to order)

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 4th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. We’ve returned to having more cases resolved than confirmed in Oakville, Halton, and Ontario. There has been a spike in cases as Ontario continues to ramp up testing.

May 4th COVID-19 Update

More cases recovered in Oakville than we confirmed

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 4th, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of April May 3, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 162 an increase of 1

Likely cases in Oakville is 22 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 184

Total Deaths: 2

Recoveries: 134 (82.7% of confirmed cases) increase of 2

Completed Cases: 136

3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks decrease 1

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks

Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

More people have recovered from COVID-19 than were confirmed.

Total Lab testing surpasses 7,500

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM for the end of day of May 3, 2020

478 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 2

63 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase 1

541 Total cases (confirmed and probable)

395 recovered an increase of 7

22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths

417 cases resolved – 87.2% of confirmed cases – 77.1% of all

12 Institutional Outbreaks ( 8 resolved) an increase of 1

More people recovered than were diagnosed

Number of people in hospital drops below 1,000

34% of all new cases originate in Institutions

42.9% of deaths originate in Long Term Care Homes

Testing in Ontario Ramps Up

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 3, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 4, 2020 at 10:30 AM

17,923 confirmed cases which is an increase of 370 cases (2.1% increase)

12,505 cases are resolved 69.8% of all cases an increase of 500

1,300 deaths increase of 84 or 6.7% of those confirmed cases

342,060 people tested in total

14,555 tests performed

6,265 cases under investigation

984 people hospitalized

225 people in ICU

175 people requiring ventilators

36.2% of cases trace back to community transmission

Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary

212 locations – 3 new outbreaks

2,564 patients an increase of 76

1,224 staff an increase of 50

626 patient deaths an increase of 36

1 staff death

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 57,148

1,576 new cases

3,766 deaths an increase 160

893,490 tests (23,770 per Million)

3,275 cases required hospitalization an increase of 127

753 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 22

159 cases require ventilators

81% of cases related to community transmission

24,416 people have recovered

49% of all cases are resolved (recovered & deaths)

