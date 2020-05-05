Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 5th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. A fairly positive day in our fight against COVID-19. Ontario is steadily making progress as number of new cases levels, recoveries increase and new deaths start to show signs of decreasing. It is also the first time that Canada has more resolved cases than active cases.

May 5th COVID-19 Update

Day over day 1% increase of recovered cases vs confirmed cases

Town requests people using public transit to wear a non-medical mask

Town acknowledges GEOtab for a generous donation of PPE to OTMH

Town accepting electronic submissions of most business and development permits and applications.

Oakville Chamber of Commerce looks for feedback on how the town can best recover through a online survey

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 5th, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of April May 4, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 164 an increase of 2

Likely cases in Oakville is 19 – decrease of 3

Confirmed and likely cases total is 183 a decrease of 1

Total Deaths: 2 – no change

Recoveries: 137 (83.5% of confirmed cases) increase of 3

Completed Cases: 139 (recovered & deaths) (76% of all cases)

3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks no change

Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

There are more cases that have resolved than have been confirmed even as testing has increased

Regional Chair Gary Carr acknowledges Julia Hanna’s feeding of those in need in Oakville

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 5, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of May 4, 2020

482 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 4

60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 3

542 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 1

402 recovered an increase of 7

22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths

424 cases resolved – 88% of confirmed cases – 78.2% of all

4 ongoing institutions outbreaks with 4 confirmed cases

Over 67% of all new cases can be attributed to LTC homes and all deaths can be attributed to LTC homes.

Number of new deaths has started to steadily decline

Number of new cases has levelled and started to decline

Expansion of Virtual Mental Health services using Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) developed in partnership with MindBeacon and Morneau Shepell and will be provided at no out-of-pocket costs to Ontarians.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM

18,310 confirmed cases which is an increase of 387 cases (2.1% increase)

12,799 cases are recovered 69.8% of all cases

1,361 deaths increase of 61 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases

14,140 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 77.2%

352.714 people tested in total

10,654 tests performed

6,023 cases under investigation

1,043 people hospitalized

223 people in ICU

166 people requiring ventilators

36.1% of cases trace back to community transmission

Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary

218 locations – 6 new outbreaks

2,707 patients an increase of 143

1,340 staff an increase of 116

697 patient deaths an increase of 71

1 staff death

Number of new cases passes 60K for the first time

First time 50% of all cases are resolved

Inmate of Laval correctional institute dies of COVID-19

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM

Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 61,159

1,298 new cases

4,034 deaths

26,668 recovered

30,702 resolved (recovered plus deaths)

940,567 tests

3,413 cases required hospitalization an increase of 138

798 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 45

81% of cases related to community transmission

Tags:

coronavirus, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, May 5 2020, Town of Oakville