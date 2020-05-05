Advertisement
This is the May 5th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. A fairly positive day in our fight against COVID-19. Ontario is steadily making progress as number of new cases levels, recoveries increase and new deaths start to show signs of decreasing. It is also the first time that Canada has more resolved cases than active cases.
May 5th COVID-19 Update
- Day over day 1% increase of recovered cases vs confirmed cases
- Town requests people using public transit to wear a non-medical mask
- Town acknowledges GEOtab for a generous donation of PPE to OTMH
- Town accepting electronic submissions of most business and development permits and applications.
- Oakville Chamber of Commerce looks for feedback on how the town can best recover through a online survey
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 5th, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of April May 4, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 164 an increase of 2
- Likely cases in Oakville is 19 – decrease of 3
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 183 a decrease of 1
- Total Deaths: 2 – no change
- Recoveries: 137 (83.5% of confirmed cases) increase of 3
- Completed Cases: 139 (recovered & deaths) (76% of all cases)
- 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks no change
- Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
- There are more cases that have resolved than have been confirmed even as testing has increased
- Regional Chair Gary Carr acknowledges Julia Hanna’s feeding of those in need in Oakville
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 5, 2020 at 10:45 AM for the end of day of May 4, 2020
- 482 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 4
- 60 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation a decrease of 3
- 542 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 1
- 402 recovered an increase of 7
- 22 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no new deaths
- 424 cases resolved – 88% of confirmed cases – 78.2% of all
- 4 ongoing institutions outbreaks with 4 confirmed cases
- Over 67% of all new cases can be attributed to LTC homes and all deaths can be attributed to LTC homes.
- Number of new deaths has started to steadily decline
- Number of new cases has levelled and started to decline
- Expansion of Virtual Mental Health services using Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) developed in partnership with MindBeacon and Morneau Shepell and will be provided at no out-of-pocket costs to Ontarians.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for May 4, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 18,310 confirmed cases which is an increase of 387 cases (2.1% increase)
- 12,799 cases are recovered 69.8% of all cases
- 1,361 deaths increase of 61 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases
- 14,140 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 77.2%
- 352.714 people tested in total
- 10,654 tests performed
- 6,023 cases under investigation
- 1,043 people hospitalized
- 223 people in ICU
- 166 people requiring ventilators
- 36.1% of cases trace back to community transmission
Public Health Ontario Daily Epidemiologic Summary
- 218 locations – 6 new outbreaks
- 2,707 patients an increase of 143
- 1,340 staff an increase of 116
- 697 patient deaths an increase of 71
- 1 staff death
- Number of new cases passes 60K for the first time
- First time 50% of all cases are resolved
- Inmate of Laval correctional institute dies of COVID-19
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Total number of confirmed cases in Canada is 61,159
- 1,298 new cases
- 4,034 deaths
- 26,668 recovered
- 30,702 resolved (recovered plus deaths)
- 940,567 tests
- 3,413 cases required hospitalization an increase of 138
- 798 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 45
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
Tags:
coronavirus, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, May 5 2020, Town of Oakville