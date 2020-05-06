Advertisement
This is the May 6th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Oakville and Halton saw a spike of new cases, which wiped away part of the progress we had made. Ontario is still seeing more cases get resolved than diagnosed, and will allow more types of retail stores to partially open – with restrictions.
May 6th COVID-19 Update
- One new death was recorded today
- First day in several where recoveries did not surpass new cases
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 5th, 2020 at 2:45 PM for the end of day of April May 4, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 170 an increase of 6
- Likely cases in Oakville is 20 – increase of 1
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 190 an increase of 7
- Total Deaths: 3 – 1 new death
- Recoveries: 141 (82.9% of confirmed cases) increase of 4
- Completed Cases: 144 (recovered & deaths) (75.8% of all cases)
- 3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks no change
- Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases
- The largest one day jump in cases
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM for the end of day of May 4, 2020
- 500 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 18
- 62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 2
- 562 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 1
- 409 recovered an increase of 7 (81.8% of all confirmed cases
- 23 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths
- 432 cases resolved – 76.9% of all
- 3 ongoing institutions outbreaks a decrease of 1
- Province extends Emergency Orders until May 20, 2020 at 12:01 AM
- The province allows all retail stores with a street entrance to provide curbside pickup and delivery, as well as in-store payment and purchases at garden centres, nurseries, hardware stores and safety supply stores to open over the next several days.
- Emergency electricity rate relief to families, farms and small businesses extended until May 31, 2020
- Virox Technologies Inc. awarded $850,000 from the Ontario Together Fund to help the local manufacturer double its production of disinfectants. First recipients of the Ontario Together Fund.
- Total number of active cases drops to 4,121 with approximately 1/3 of those cases being in hospital
- Hardest hit regions in the province are: GTA (Toronto, York, Peel & Durham), Niagara, Ottawa, Waterloo, Windsor
- Healthcare workers make up 16.1% of all cases
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for May 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 18,772 confirmed cases which is an increase of 412 cases (2.3% increase)
- 13,222 cases are recovered 69.8% of all cases an increase of 423
- 1,429 deaths increase of 68 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases
- 14,651 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 78%
- 365,675 people tested in total
- 12,961 tests performed
- 8,790 cases under investigation
- 1,032 people hospitalized – decrease of 11
- 219 people in ICU – decrease of 4
- 174 people requiring ventilators – increase of 8
- 36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks: Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 371 outbreaks
- 3,336 patients
- 1,832 staff
- 792 patient and 1 staff death
- The Competition Bureau warns all businesses against making false or misleading claims that their products and services can prevent, treat or cure COVID-19
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 5, 2020
Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 62,458
- 1,274 new cases
- 4,111 deaths – an increase 189 plus 68 deaths recorded on May 6 up to 11 AM
- 970,510 tests
- 3,479 cases required hospitalization an increase of 66
- 819 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 21
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
Tags:
Covid 19, COVID-19 Status, COVID-19 Update, Government of Canada, Government of Ontario, Halton Region, May 6 2020, Town of Oakville