This is the May 6th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Oakville and Halton saw a spike of new cases, which wiped away part of the progress we had made. Ontario is still seeing more cases get resolved than diagnosed, and will allow more types of retail stores to partially open – with restrictions.

May 6th COVID-19 Update

One new death was recorded today

First day in several where recoveries did not surpass new cases

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 5th, 2020 at 2:45 PM for the end of day of April May 4, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 170 an increase of 6

Likely cases in Oakville is 20 – increase of 1

Confirmed and likely cases total is 190 an increase of 7

Total Deaths: 3 – 1 new death

Recoveries: 141 (82.9% of confirmed cases) increase of 4

Completed Cases: 144 (recovered & deaths) (75.8% of all cases)

3 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

2 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks no change

Oakville accounts for 34% of Halton’s cases

The largest one day jump in cases

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM for the end of day of May 4, 2020

500 COVID-19 confirmed cases an increase of 18

62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation an increase of 2

562 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 1

409 recovered an increase of 7 (81.8% of all confirmed cases

23 deaths (11 related to institutions) – 1 new deaths

432 cases resolved – 76.9% of all

3 ongoing institutions outbreaks a decrease of 1

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 5, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM

18,772 confirmed cases which is an increase of 412 cases (2.3% increase)

13,222 cases are recovered 69.8% of all cases an increase of 423

1,429 deaths increase of 68 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases

14,651 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 78%

365,675 people tested in total

12,961 tests performed

8,790 cases under investigation

1,032 people hospitalized – decrease of 11

219 people in ICU – decrease of 4

174 people requiring ventilators – increase of 8

36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks: Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

371 outbreaks

3,336 patients

1,832 staff

792 patient and 1 staff death

The Competition Bureau warns all businesses against making false or misleading claims that their products and services can prevent, treat or cure COVID-19

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 5, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 62,458

1,274 new cases

4,111 deaths – an increase 189 plus 68 deaths recorded on May 6 up to 11 AM

970,510 tests

3,479 cases required hospitalization an increase of 66

819 cases in hospital in intensive care an increase of 21

81% of cases related to community transmission

