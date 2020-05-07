Advertisement

This is the May 7th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Statistics are looking better today as more cases across the country are resolved than are confirmed. It appears that the blip of new cases in Halton may be attributed to increased testing which surpassed 8,200 according the the latest report.

May 7th COVID-19 Update

Mayor provides an update on what to expect as the town prepares to re-open

More people recovered than were diagnosed

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 7th, 2020 at 10:00 PM for the end of day of April May 6, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 171 – increase of 1

Likely cases in Oakville is 17 – decrease of 3

Confirmed and likely cases total is 188 – decrease of 2

Total Deaths: 3 – unchanged

Recoveries: 145 (84.8% of confirmed cases) increase of 4

Completed Cases: 148 (recovered & deaths) (78.7% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – decrease of 2

3 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – increase of 1

Oakville accounts for 33.8% of Halton’s cases

More people have recovered in Halton than were diagnosed

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of May 6, 2020

506 COVID-19 confirmed cases – increase of 6

62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change

572 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 6

420 recovered – increase of 11 (83% of all confirmed cases)

23 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no change

443 cases resolved – 77.4% of all

3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

First time province passes 70% of cases recovered vs confirmed

45.6% of all new cases originated in Institutions

The CAF is employing approximately 265 medical and support personnel at 5 Long Term Care

Hospitals assessing readiness and begin planning for the gradual resumption of scheduled surgeries and procedures, while maintaining capacity to respond to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM

19,121 confirmed cases which is an increase of 399 cases (2.3% increase)

13,569 cases are recovered 71% of all cases an increase of 347

1,477 deaths increase of 48 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases

15,046 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 78.7%

380,854 people tested in total

15,179 tests performed

13,012 cases under investigation

1,033 people hospitalized – increase of 1

220 people in ICU – increase of 1

155 people requiring ventilators – decrease of 19

36.4% of cases trace back to community transmission

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks: Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

377 outbreaks – increase of 6

3,469 patients – increase of 133

1,881 staff – increase of 49

825 patient staff death – increase of 32

Number tests surpasses 1 million mark

Daily deaths are stabile at 170 to 190 per day. The peak number of deaths was 207 on May 1, 2020.

51.5% of total cases resolved

Approximately 1,285 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are working in LTC facilities in Ontario and Quebec and 1,200 additional members are serving in remote areas across the country.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 5, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 63,885

1,450 new cases

4,280 deaths – an increase 189

28,972 recoveries

1,001,958 tests

3,540 cases required hospitalization an increase of 61

827 cases in hospital in intensive care

81% of cases related to community transmission

