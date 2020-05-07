Advertisement
This is the May 7th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. Statistics are looking better today as more cases across the country are resolved than are confirmed. It appears that the blip of new cases in Halton may be attributed to increased testing which surpassed 8,200 according the the latest report.
May 7th COVID-19 Update
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 7th, 2020 at 10:00 PM for the end of day of April May 6, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 171 – increase of 1
- Likely cases in Oakville is 17 – decrease of 3
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 188 – decrease of 2
- Total Deaths: 3 – unchanged
- Recoveries: 145 (84.8% of confirmed cases) increase of 4
- Completed Cases: 148 (recovered & deaths) (78.7% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – decrease of 2
- 3 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – increase of 1
- Oakville accounts for 33.8% of Halton’s cases
- More people have recovered in Halton than were diagnosed
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM for the end of day of May 6, 2020
- 506 COVID-19 confirmed cases – increase of 6
- 62 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – no change
- 572 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 6
- 420 recovered – increase of 11 (83% of all confirmed cases)
- 23 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no change
- 443 cases resolved – 77.4% of all
- 3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for May 6, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 19,121 confirmed cases which is an increase of 399 cases (2.3% increase)
- 13,569 cases are recovered 71% of all cases an increase of 347
- 1,477 deaths increase of 48 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases
- 15,046 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 78.7%
- 380,854 people tested in total
- 15,179 tests performed
- 13,012 cases under investigation
- 1,033 people hospitalized – increase of 1
- 220 people in ICU – increase of 1
- 155 people requiring ventilators – decrease of 19
- 36.4% of cases trace back to community transmission
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks: Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 377 outbreaks – increase of 6
- 3,469 patients – increase of 133
- 1,881 staff – increase of 49
- 825 patient staff death – increase of 32
- Number tests surpasses 1 million mark
- Daily deaths are stabile at 170 to 190 per day. The peak number of deaths was 207 on May 1, 2020.
- 51.5% of total cases resolved
- Approximately 1,285 members of the Canadian Armed Forces are working in LTC facilities in Ontario and Quebec and 1,200 additional members are serving in remote areas across the country.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 5, 2020
Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 63,885
- 1,450 new cases
- 4,280 deaths – an increase 189
- 28,972 recoveries
- 1,001,958 tests
- 3,540 cases required hospitalization an increase of 61
- 827 cases in hospital in intensive care
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
