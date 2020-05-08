Advertisement
This is the May 8th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The likelihood of increased testing is playing a significant role in the numbers of new cases we are seeing in Oakville and Halton. Resolved cases are still outpacing new cases in our community, but by a very small margin.
May 8th COVID-19 Update
- New cases surpasses resolved cases likely due to increased testing
- Province terminates the new court house project that was to be built in Oakville
Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 8th, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of April May 7, 2020
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 172 – increase of 1
- Likely cases in Oakville is 20 – increase of 3
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 192 – increase of 4
- Total Deaths: 3 – unchanged
- Recoveries: 147 (85.5% of confirmed cases) increase of 2
- Completed Cases: 150 (recovered & deaths) (78.1% of all cases)
- 2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 3 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – no change
- Oakville accounts for 33.5% of Halton’s cases
- More people have recovered in Halton than were diagnosed
- Halton’s 81.2 cases per million is substantially below the provincial average of 131.8
Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases
Case information was released on May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of May 7, 2020
- 508 COVID-19 confirmed cases – increase of 2
- 65 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – increase of 3
- 573 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 5
- 426 recovered – increase of 11 (83.9% of all confirmed cases) increase of 6
- 23 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no change
- 449 cases resolved – 78.4% of all
- 3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 82.1 cases per million
37.7% of new cases are from institutions
71.4% of new deaths are from institutions
One new death of a institutional staff member
Toronto health unit has the highest number of cases per million at 204. The provincial cases per million is 131.8.
Professional sport training facilities will be permitted to reopen, provided their respective sports leagues have established health and safety protocols
COVID-19: Tackling the Barriers online portal launched to help businesses working to retool their operations to produce health-related products, or those struggling to operate in this new environment of physical distancing, can submit any potential roadblocks and suggest possible solutions through the website.
COVID-19 Ontario Case Update
Information for May 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM
- 19,598 confirmed cases which is an increase of 477 cases (2.3% increase)
- 13,990 cases are recovered 71.4% of all cases an increase of 421
- 1,540 deaths increase of 63 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases
- 15,530 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 79.2%
- 397,149 people tested in total
- 16,295 tests performed
- 14.641 cases under investigation
- 1,028 people hospitalized – decrease of 5
- 213 people in ICU – decrease of 7
- 166 people requiring ventilators – increase of 11
- 36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission
- 131.8 cases per million
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks: Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 387 outbreaks – increase of 7
- 3,562 patients – increase of 93
- 1,968 staff – increase of 87
- 870 patient & staff deaths – increase of 45
- A lockdown was put in place at Archambault Institution’s medium-security unit in Quebec as a precautionary measure after two employees tested positive for COVID-19
- $500 million to establish a new COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations. The Fund is an additional temporary measure created to provide financial support to organizations in these sectors, which complements the Government’s existing COVID-19 support measures for wages and fixed costs.
- As of May 6, 2020, 7.72 million Canadians have accessed the CERB, and $28.82 billion in benefits have been paid out.
COVID-19 Canada Case Update
Information was released as of May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 7, 2020
Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 65,399
- 1,426 new cases
- 4,471 deaths – an increase 176
- 28,972 recoveries – increase of 970
- 34,509 resolved cases (52.8% of all cases)
- 1,032,012 tests
- 3,540 cases required hospitalization an increase of 108
- 838 cases in hospital in intensive care increase of 11
- 81% of cases related to community transmission
