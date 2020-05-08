Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

This is the May 8th COVID-19 Update for Oakville. The likelihood of increased testing is playing a significant role in the numbers of new cases we are seeing in Oakville and Halton. Resolved cases are still outpacing new cases in our community, but by a very small margin.

May 8th COVID-19 Update

New cases surpasses resolved cases likely due to increased testing

Province terminates the new court house project that was to be built in Oakville

Status of Oakville COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 8th, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of April May 7, 2020

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 172 – increase of 1

Likely cases in Oakville is 20 – increase of 3

Confirmed and likely cases total is 192 – increase of 4

Total Deaths: 3 – unchanged

Recoveries: 147 (85.5% of confirmed cases) increase of 2

Completed Cases: 150 (recovered & deaths) (78.1% of all cases)

2 Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

3 resolved Oakville Institutional Outbreaks – no change

Oakville accounts for 33.5% of Halton’s cases

More people have recovered in Halton than were diagnosed

Halton’s 81.2 cases per million is substantially below the provincial average of 131.8

Status of Halton COVID-19 Cases

Case information was released on May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM for the end of day of May 7, 2020

508 COVID-19 confirmed cases – increase of 2

65 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – increase of 3

573 Total cases (confirmed and probable) an increase of 5

426 recovered – increase of 11 (83.9% of all confirmed cases) increase of 6

23 deaths (11 related to institutions) – no change

449 cases resolved – 78.4% of all

3 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

82.1 cases per million

37.7% of new cases are from institutions

71.4% of new deaths are from institutions

One new death of a institutional staff member

Toronto health unit has the highest number of cases per million at 204. The provincial cases per million is 131.8.

Professional sport training facilities will be permitted to reopen, provided their respective sports leagues have established health and safety protocols

COVID-19: Tackling the Barriers online portal launched to help businesses working to retool their operations to produce health-related products, or those struggling to operate in this new environment of physical distancing, can submit any potential roadblocks and suggest possible solutions through the website.

COVID-19 Ontario Case Update

Information for May 7, 2020 at 4:00 PM, and posted May 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM

19,598 confirmed cases which is an increase of 477 cases (2.3% increase)

13,990 cases are recovered 71.4% of all cases an increase of 421

1,540 deaths increase of 63 or 7.4% of those confirmed cases

15,530 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 79.2%

397,149 people tested in total

16,295 tests performed

14.641 cases under investigation

1,028 people hospitalized – decrease of 5

213 people in ICU – decrease of 7

166 people requiring ventilators – increase of 11

36.3% of cases trace back to community transmission

131.8 cases per million

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks: Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

387 outbreaks – increase of 7

3,562 patients – increase of 93

1,968 staff – increase of 87

870 patient & staff deaths – increase of 45

A lockdown was put in place at Archambault Institution’s medium-security unit in Quebec as a precautionary measure after two employees tested positive for COVID-19

$500 million to establish a new COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Cultural, Heritage and Sport Organizations. The Fund is an additional temporary measure created to provide financial support to organizations in these sectors, which complements the Government’s existing COVID-19 support measures for wages and fixed costs.

As of May 6, 2020, 7.72 million Canadians have accessed the CERB, and $28.82 billion in benefits have been paid out.

COVID-19 Canada Case Update

Information was released as of May 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM for May 7, 2020

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 65,399

1,426 new cases

4,471 deaths – an increase 176

28,972 recoveries – increase of 970

34,509 resolved cases (52.8% of all cases)

1,032,012 tests

3,540 cases required hospitalization an increase of 108

838 cases in hospital in intensive care increase of 11

81% of cases related to community transmission

