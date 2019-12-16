May Court gives $150K for Acclaim’s new dementia care centre

Lynn Pike is the Public Relations Director for the May Court Club of Oakville, the Chair of the OTMH Sunset Cinema, as well as a Patient and Family Advisor for Halton Healthcare.

The cheque was presented to Acclaim Health outside the existing building at 2250 Speers Road, which will transform into a state of the art dementia care centre over the next year.

The May Court Club of Oakville is thrilled to announce they are providing $150,000 to help create Acclaim Health’s new dementia care centre. The donation will be used to fund the all season garden which will provide people living with dementia access to sunshine, fresh air and well-being year round.

The May Court Club of Oakville is able to donate such a significant sum due to the outstanding success of its biennial fundraising fashion show “Unforgettable” which was held in October.

“It is no small feat to plan, organize and execute a fashion show of this year’s caliber,” says Gail Krasnick, President of the May Court Club of Oakville. “Thanks to our hard working and dedicated May Court volunteers, this year’s Unforgettable Fashion Show was a record-breaking success. On behalf of the May Court Club of Oakville we proudly present this cheque today, to Acclaim Health for their new Dementia Care Centre’s May Court Garden. Together we make a difference!”

“The May Court Club of Oakville members have truly taken our new dementia care centre project to heart,” says Melissa Cameron, Director of Development and Marketing at Acclaim Health. “They are providing hope for families in Oakville struggling to cope with this disease and we can’t thank them enough.”

To find out more about Acclaim Health’s dementia care centre project, visit www.acclaimhealth.ca.

May Court Club of Oakville is a volunteer women’s organization of over 240 members that provides services and funds to our community.

Acclaim Health is a registered charity providing home health care, dementia care, caregiver support, social support, fall prevention, hospice and bereavement support, companionship and palliative care education in Halton for over 85 years.

