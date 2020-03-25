Mayor Burton Answers your Questions: Vol. 1 Ed. 3

Nolan Machan is the Publisher of OakvilleNews.Org and has over 41 years of local Oakville knowledge. He is committed to providing Oakville residents with the most up-to-date information about our great town.

Advertisement

Mayor Burton will be answering your questions as part of a regular series. To ask a question all you need to do is to email admin at OakvilleNews.org. Please provide as much information as possible.

Question: Municipal Taxes

Is Oakville going to defer municipal tax payments without penalty or provide some other relief to Oakville homeowners?

Answer:

When Council meets Thursday there will be a decision on this and it will be announced as soon as it’s made.

Questions: Park Closure and Being Outside

Can we go for walks and biking as long as we are very distant from other people?

Answer:

Our immediate self-isolated family continues to enjoy going for a walk or run around the block or on unpopulated trails, always being mindful of social distancing. This outdoors time is recommended as a necessity by health officials and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for both physical and mental health. However many posts on social media and associated comments as well as the latest closure of parks are implying that leaving the house for this purpose is not allowed. Can you please clarify the town’s standing?

For now, the Town is allowing the use of parks and trails for walking with proper physical distancing. The Town encourages isolation, especially for those with the disease and the vulnerable and those who might come in contact with the vulnerable. The official enforceable guidance is given by the Public Health Authorities and in Ontario those directives are always available at Ontario.ca/coronavirus

At this time, this is what it says:

Declaration of emergency

The province has enacted a declaration of emergency to help contain the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public.

As a result, the following establishments are required to close immediately:

all bars and restaurants, except to the extent that such facilities provide takeout and food delivery

all facilities providing indoor recreational programs

all public libraries

all private schools

all licensed child care centres

all movie cinemas

all theatres, including those offering live performances of music, dance and other art forms

all concert venues

Additionally, all organized public events of over 50 people are prohibited, including parades, events and communal services within places of worship.

These orders will remain in place until March 31, 2020, when the province will reassess for an extension or end the closures.

Question: Boat Launch/Ramps

With all parks being closed, does this reflect on access to the town boat ramps?

More specifically will boats be allowed to launch from town ramps?

Answer:

We are working with only essential services at the Town at this moment. We are working hard to re-establish on a safe basis additional services. The official list of what is closed is always viewable at

https://www.oakville.ca/townhall/covid-19.html

At this time, it says all town facilities are closed. Please monitor the Oakville.ca site for updates.

Question Submission

If you have a question you would like to ask the Mayor, please email admin at OakvilleNews.org. Your name will not be posted nor will your name be provided to the Mayor.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Pinterest

Twitter

Reddit

Telegram

LinkedIn



Tags:

Boat Ramps, Declaration of Emergency, March 25 2020, Mayor Rob Burton, Municipal Taxes, Park Use, Questions & Answers, Walking Trail Use