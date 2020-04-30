Mayor Burton’s Update: April 30, 2020

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Advertisement

Amidst the COVID-19 crisis Canadians have been struck by another tragedy today. My condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

Here at home, the province has reached a grim milestone, recording the highest single-day number of deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began with 89 deaths since yesterday. And in Halton, all eight of the new cases reported are here in Oakville.

We are going to see death rates continue to rise, but these case increases show that we need to hunker down and do better to prevent those fatalities from being ours.

We have come a long way in the COVID-19 journey.

As the Premier said in his briefing today, the end is in sight, we can see it, but we need to continue to work together to get there.

Contact Mayor directly at

Follow Mayor Burton on Twitter