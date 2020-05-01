Mayor Burton’s Update: May 1, 2020

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Tonight at 9 p.m. I encourage you to join me in shining a light for Doctor’s Day. Celebrated each year on May 1, this day of recognition couldn’t be more poignant than it is this year during the COVID-19 pandemic. To participate, shine a light through your window for your appreciation for all Ontario’s doctors and tag posts on social media with #DoctorsDay and #ShineALightForThem.

May 1 is also First Responders Day and now is the perfect time to also thank them for their tireless efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As we begin what looks like a beautiful weekend I remind you all to please stay home unless you have to go out for essentials. The weather will drive many people to trails and if you must go, please ensure you are properly physically distancing.

Don’t loiter or gather in groups.

Stay in your neighbourhood so as not to overcrowd the popular spots, keep your dogs on leash and if a by-law officer asks you to move on, do the right thing and follow the orders. We don’t want this nice weekend to set back all of our efforts thus far, or force the closure of more places for safety.

Once agin the majority of new cases in Halton are in Oakville. We need to hunker down and not waste all the effort we’ve made thus far.

Much of that effort, including today’s announcement by Premier Ford that some businesses will be able to open early next week, is documented in the timeline at the end of this email. Let it be a reminder of how far we’ve come in this fight and be the motivation you need to stay home.

Another bright spot appeared today. The Moonshine Cafe on Kerr Street started doing take out orders. The Mayoress and I ordered an early supper and played some appropriate music. It was a hint of the good old normal times at Kerr Street’s venerable music venue. You can, too, from 4

to 9 from now on, just click the menu.

Cheers (safely)

