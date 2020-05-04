Mayor Burton’s Update: May 4, 2020

By Rob Burton
Monday, May 4, 2020 5:34 pm · 0 Comments
Today marks the start of Mental Health Week and perhaps this year it is a week more relevant than ever. The lockdown we’re currently under is undoubtedly impacting the mental health of many. It’s difficult to not be able to get together physically with friends and family. We can’t enjoy our parks the way we’re used to and with gyms being closed, many people are missing their physical outlet that helps with their mental health.
Teens, and indeed children of all ages, are also being affected by this situation. For teens who are used to being social, hanging out with friends and even attending school together, this lockdown is undeniably difficult. It’s an issue we address in this edition of the newsletter, offering suggestions of how to connect with teens and deal with their disappointment.
I would like to remind you that The Canadian Mental Health Association – Halton Region Branch is offering the following services:
And finally, today I extend my gratitude to all Fire Fighters on International Fire Fighters Day, with a special thank you to the Oakville Fire Department for all they do.
Contact Mayor directly at
Follow Mayor Burton on Twitter
@OakvilleMayor
Mayor Burton’s E-Newsletter Archive
Covid 19, International Fire Fighters day, May 4 2020, Mayor Rob Burton, Mental Health Week, Town of Oakville