Mayor Burton’s Update: May 4, 2020

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Today marks the start of Mental Health Week and perhaps this year it is a week more relevant than ever. The lockdown we’re currently under is undoubtedly impacting the mental health of many. It’s difficult to not be able to get together physically with friends and family. We can’t enjoy our parks the way we’re used to and with gyms being closed, many people are missing their physical outlet that helps with their mental health.

Teens, and indeed children of all ages, are also being affected by this situation. For teens who are used to being social, hanging out with friends and even attending school together, this lockdown is undeniably difficult. It’s an issue we address in this edition of the newsletter, offering suggestions of how to connect with teens and deal with their disappointment.

I would like to remind you that The Canadian Mental Health Association – Halton Region Branch is offering the following services:

Free Call-In Counselling: Call 289-291-5396 and you will be contacted by a counsellor within 24 hours, Monday to Friday.

Crisis Support: Call their 24/7 COAST Crisis Line at 1-877-825-9011.

Information and Referral: Call 905-315-8664 for information on mental health, addictions, and Halton community support services.

BounceBack: Free skill-building phone caching program to help manage low mood, mild to moderate depression and anxiety, stress, or worry.

And finally, today I extend my gratitude to all Fire Fighters on International Fire Fighters Day, with a special thank you to the Oakville Fire Department for all they do.

