Mayor Burton’s Update: May 5, 2020

Today is the first time Giving Tuesday has taken place in may. Normally reserved for the day following Cyber Monday after the American Thanksgiving long weekend marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, Giving Tuesday has been a way to give back to the community and charities that are always so in need.This special Giving Tuesday is an emergency response to COVID-19 and is a call for all Canadians to help where they can.One way to give, and receive help locally is at the Film.ca cinema located at 171 Speers Rd. where the Porch Food Bank is always open. There’s an assortment of books, games and seeds that need a home, as pictured here.

>While this is the first Giving Tuesday in May, Hand Hygiene Day is always celebrated May 5. This year, the theme is “SAVE LIVES: Clean your hands”, a mantra we’ve all been living for the last couple of months.

Whether we’re washing our hands or helping those in need, we’re all in this together and the sense of community spirit I’m seeing amongst us is inspiring.

