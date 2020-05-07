Mayor Burton’s Update: Moving Forward – Step 1

While the provincial order does not yet allow public access to the marinas, all necessary steps such as installing anchors, docks, and developing boat launch schedules for both harbours are underway.

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Next week you’ll start to notice a few more town employees around the town as we continue our recovery efforts. We want to be ready to reopen once the Chief Medical Officer says it is safe to do.



While provincial emergency order has been extended to at least May 19, we will be redeploying over 100 staff from our closed facilities to assist with getting our outdoor amenities such as parks, gardens and marinas ready to reopen. We’ll also be beginning many of our street beautification efforts, although town staffing levels are well below normal for this time of year with part-time and seasonal staff currently furloughed.

So what can you expect to see?

Cemeteries

Cemeteries will reopen this coming weekend with safe physical distancing protocols in place, and graveside visitors limited to small groups in line with provincial measures. Signage will be posted at our

cemeteries and staff will be present to advise visitors on safe practices.

Marinas

Marina staff are continuing their efforts to get the marinas ready for the summer boating season. While the provincial order does not yet allow public access to the marinas, all necessary steps such as installing anchors, docks, and developing boat launch schedules for both harbours are underway.

Tree Maintenance

The 2020 tree maintenance program will get underway for all town-owned street trees north of Dundas Street and town-owned street trees south of Dundas Street between Bronte Road and Burloak Drive. Forestry staff inspected slightly more than 10,200 street trees in this block and identified approximately 65 per cent of the trees are in need of pruning.

Pruning is only performed on town trees. In some cases, trees are located on the municipal property bordering a homeowner’s yard. Crews will not prune residents’ private trees.

Community gardens will also be open this weekend. The town will be following protocols approved by Halton Region Medical Officer of Health and town staff will be redeployed to each garden to assist garden volunteers in adapting to the new protocols, and limiting the number of users in each garden to ensure physical distancing can be maintained

You’ll also see town staff redeployed as Park Ambassadors in many of our busiest parks. Staff will encourage visitors to maintain physical distancing and continue to follow the posted signage. Parks are open for pass through use only at this time but we hope to reopen them as soon as it is safe to do so.

Spring Cleanup

Finally, our spring cleanup program is continuing with litter pickup and street cleaning underway. Road and sidewalk maintenance programs continue to be limited to safety related matters but are expected to return to normal operations shortly.

Just a reminder to the public, if you see staff working in your local parks, gardens or marinas, always remember to practice 2m or 6ft physical distancing at all times.

For more about where we’ve come from in the COVID-19 crisis and where we’re headed in the recovery.

Contact Mayor directly at

E: Mayor@Oakville.ca

Follow Mayor Burton on Twitter

@OakvilleMayor

Mayor Burton's E-Newsletter Archive

