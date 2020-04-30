Mayoral Update decidedly more positive for April 29th

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

My thanks go out to “Superfan” Nav Bhatia, who starting tomorrow (April 30th), and for the next four Thursdays, will be delivering meals to frontline workers at our hospital.

Nav’s trip to OTMH with 150 meals will be followed by delivery of 100 meals to the Milton hospital.

Today the Provincial Government announced that more frontline workers would be eligible for free childcare services during the COVID-19 emergency. I’m pleased to see that employees in the food supply chain, retirement homes, grocery stores and pharmacies, and certain federal employees, including the military, will be offered this service to care for their children while they take care of us.

More help is on the way from the Federal Government for students looking to volunteer during the COVID-19 emergency and I, as part of the Large Urban Mayors Caucus of Ontario, am seeking assistance from the Province as we join the appeal with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to assist with funding to help offset the town’s lost revenue.

I appreciate that this pandemic has changed the lives of many Oakville residents and that so many of you are reaching out directly to me for help. With every request, I connect you to the help you need.

Oakville’s community transmission rate is just 27 per cent, well below Halton’s 40 per cent average

I can see in the numbers being reported today (April 29 2020), with no new cases in Oakville, that for the most part, you are staying home and only going out for essential purposes. According to public health, Oakville’s community transmission rate is just 27 per cent, well below the 40 per cent average of the rest of the region and that number is also encouraging.

Once again I’m asking you to remain diligent in your physical distancing measures so we can continue to hold the line.

Contact information for Mayor Burton

Email: mayor@oakville.ca

Twitter: @OakvilleMayor

Oakville Mayor Burton’s Full Daily Update for April 29, 2020

