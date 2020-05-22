Mayor’s Update: Health, safety and testing

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

During his daily address on May 21st, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated to Canadians the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all run the risk of “quarantine fatigue” as federal health officials are calling it, we cannot let our guards down. He encouraged us to follow the advice of Dr. Tam to wear non-medical masks when we’re in a position in which physical distancing may not be possible.

This is a subject that Councillor Natalia Lishchyna and I discussed in detail in this week’s edition of Oakville Matters.



On Thursday, May 21, 2020 I appeared on CHCH Morning Live to discuss how Oakville is doing during the pandemic. During the segment I reiterated how proud I am of Oakville for crushing the curve and talked about how nimble our municipal government is at adapting to the changes set our by higher levels of government as we responsibly reopen.

The concept of responsible reopening is one that we at the town take very seriously to ensure community safety. Premier Doug Ford has made his agenda for community safety clear, admitting that restrictions that have been lifted can quickly be re-implemented should case numbers spike to unacceptable levels.

He also made it clear that he wants to do more testing and the Prime Minister has agreed to help all the provinces do this. It’s expected the PM and Premiers discussed this during their weekly meeting.

Here in Halton, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hamidah Meghani is advising that anyone with symptoms compatible with COVID-19 can be assessed and tested. In his press conference, Premier Doug Ford signalled a shift to come in the Province’s testing focus: “We’re focusing on random testing,” he said.

Residents of Oakville can call 905-203-7963 to book an appointment at a Halton Healthcare Assessment Centre.

