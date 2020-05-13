Mayor’s Update – Shift towards restoration of public life

Rob Burton is the mayor of Oakville, Ontario. He was elected as Mayor in 2006, and re-elected for a fourth term in 2018. Mr. Burton is best known in the business community as the creator of YTV. He has a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Columbia University.

Over the past week we’ve seen a shift towards the restoration of public life. And as Premier Doug Ford teased today, details on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan will be coming this week.

“(We’ll have) more good news about getting people back to work, more good news about opening workplaces, getting paycheques out the door, more good news about slowly getting back to normal…We’ll be reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.”

Finance Minister Rod Phillips said the Provincial Government has asked all MPPs, including Oakville’s Stephen Crawford and Effie Triantafilopoulos, to hold local consultations to seek feedback from local people and businesses as to their needs and concerns for re-opening.

All this is possible because we’re confident the healthcare system will not be overwhelmed, as it was in Lombardy, Italy and New York City.

The idea of herd immunity is one that’s still being debated amongst our top health care experts, but we do know that by getting ahead of the surge in the hospitals we protected a great many people from death.

As the economy begins to reopen and we look at Canada’s death rate – 138.0 deaths per million and compare it to Sweden – 319.7 deaths per million – which took a different approach to COVID-19 you can see the difference our approach has made.

In Sweden schools and restaurants remained open. And here, those both closed and remained closed for the time being. But we never had to go on a full lockdown like what we saw in Spain, Italy and the U.K. where people were only permitted to leave their homes for groceries. We can consider ourselves fortunate for that and as restrictions begin to ease we hope we can continue to keep our community safe.

Please continue to follow the rules as they’ve been set out. They are there for a reason and by acting together we can get through this faster. We see the light at the end of the tunnel as restrictions begin to lift and our case counts plateau and even drop.

