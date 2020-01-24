Meals on Wheels receives $15,000 from St. Andrew’s Christmas Tour

Advertisement

Oakville Meals on Wheels, an organization providing healthy meals and social connections for the Oakville community, is pleased to announce the receipt of $15,000 from the St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour. The tour is a bi-annual church-sponsored event that benefits local charities.

The generous donation will fuel the efforts of Oakville Meals on Wheels, which has been providing nutritious meals to seniors and other residents of Oakville needing assistance since 1976.

“We are so grateful for the financial support from St. Andrew’s Church and its festive Christmas House Tour,” said Bob Griesbach the Board Chair of Oakville Meals on Wheels.

“As we continue this journey into a new decade, we are appreciative of the organizations and individuals who care deeply about our organization and community. This donation from St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour is a huge step in helping us move closer to our goal of raising $100,000—and beyond—which will ensure that those who wish to continue living independently in their own homes have access to our invaluable services. I would like to extend sincere thanks to our former long-time board member, Lyn Wilson, for her collaborative role in bringing Oakville Meals on Wheels Meals into the group of beneficiaries of this amazing community event,” continued Griesbach.

In its 40th year, the St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour is part of the town’s long-standing tradition. The tour presents an interesting mix of architecturally unique homes, each decorated for the Christmas season by talented local designers. A large portion of tour proceeds goes toward organizations like Oakville Meals on Wheels.

“Over nearly four decades, we have been fortunate to have so many of Oakville’s residents open their homes for our annual Christmas House Tour so that we can raise much-needed funds for Oakville’s community organizations,” said Frances Mantle, co-chair of St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour. “We are pleased to have raised $15,000 for Oakville Meals on Wheels given its long-standing commitment to serving so many of our local residents by not only making sure they have a fresh, hot meal personally delivered to them but also ensuring that these Oakville residents are able to maintain important social connections.”

Since its founding, Oakville Meals on Wheels has grown into a community mainstay delivering fresh, nutritious, and delicious mid-day meals to adults of all ages and from all walks of life who struggle to meet a basic human need. In four decades of operation, Oakville Meals on Wheels has delivered more than 934,000 fresh and locally prepared lunches and important well-being checks that give families and caregivers peace of mind. Serving as a critical touch-point, its volunteers—the organization’s driving force—never leave a door unanswered and follow up if there are any concerns, whether it is a resident’s thermostat that isn’t working in the cold of winter or alerting family that their loved one’s health is deteriorating.

To learn more about Oakville Meals on Wheels and to make a contribution to its new fundraising campaign “Time for New Wheels,” visit: www.oakvillemealsonwheels.com.

About Oakville Meals on Wheels

Since 1976, Oakville Meals on Wheels has delivered nutritious meals to residents of Oakville who are unable to attend to their own nutritional needs but wish to continue living independently in their community. In its 43 years of operation, Oakville Meals on Wheels and its team of volunteers have delivered more than 934,000 meals to residents. A United Way-supported agency, Oakville Meals on Wheels – which serves more than 300 individuals and delivers approximately 2,100 meals per month – also provides its clients with the positive benefits of social contact, security and increased independence.

About St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour

The St. Andrew’s Christmas House Tour is a long-standing tradition in Oakville and is an exciting way to get you into the Christmas spirit. The tour presents an interesting mix of architecturally unique homes. Each home is decorated for the Christmas season by talented local designers, offering visitors an opportunity to soak up the holiday vibe and be inspired to decorate their own homes for the festive season.

Press Release provided by Public Relations for “Meals on Wheels”.

